Four Course Breakfast: 2024-12-14

Written by on December 14, 2024

  1. Fishtrap – Crayfish Samba
  2. Clusterpuff – Upper Manual
  3. Parvyn – Divine
  4. Tia Gostelow – Wasting Days
  5. Sunsick Daisy – Hideaway
  6. Mayzie & Oceans – Luminosity
  7. Stormy-Lou – Falls Away
  8. The Tullamarines – OMG
  9. Jess Day – Captain Midnight
  10. Chelsea Manor – Hindsight
  11. Exit Plan – Put Down
  12. Diabolic Rites – Corpse Wax
  13. Stoved – Lose Control
  14. Freedom of Fear – Zenith
  15. Carpathia – Crawl
  16. Gillian Welch – Empty Trainload Of Sky
  17. Mia Dyson – I Meant Something To You Once (Revisited)
  18. Emma Donovan & The Putbacks – Pink Shirt
  19. King Stingray – Soon As
  20. These New South Whales – Bending at the Knee
  21. Mick Medew and Ursula – Invisible Woman
  22. The Saints – I’m stranded
  23. The Easybeats – Friday on my mind
  24. Warumpi Band – Jailanguru pakarnu
  25. The Go-Betweens – Cattle and cane
  26. Colter – Pretty eyes
  27. Sacred Paws – Another day
  28. The Primitives – Don’t know where to start
  29. Puree – Oh boy
  30. Joni Mitchell – River
  31. Torres – Gracious day
  32. Norma Tanega – Waves
  33. Isabel Rumble – Water wings
  34. Eli “Paperboy” Reed & The True Loves – (Doin’ The) Boom Boom
  35. Boom! Bap! Pow! – Never mean nothing
  36. Amy Winehouse – Valerie (Live)
  37. Timi Yuro – Gotta travel on
  38. Billy Bragg – The price I pay
  39. Belle & Sebastian – Another Sunny day
  40. Bill Callahan – Call me anything
  41. Tom Kneebone, Alana Jagt, Ryan Martin John & Dylan Paul – Peelin’ prawns
  42. James and Bobby Purify – Sixteen Tons
