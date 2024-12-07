Four Course Breakfast: 2024-12-07

  1. Fishtrap – Crayfish Samba
  2. Pearly Stars – Star
  3. Ms Chipeta – How Does It Feel?
  4. Claire Birchall – Mirror Mirror
  5. Sunsick Daisy – Hideaway
  6. Alexander Flood (feat. Cazeaux O.S.L.O) – Life Is A Rhythm [Radio Mix 2]
  7. Modern Living x Drama – Gave You Everything
  8. Exit Plan – Put Down
  9. Redd Kross – Good Times Propaganda Band
  10. DZ Deathrays – First Night Fever
  11. The Vains – Woman on the Brink
  12. Brando Rising – Quo vardis
  13. Gut Health – Separate States
  14. Cull the Band – Crawl
  15. King Stingray – Nostalgic
  16. Madura Green – Maria’s Perfect Lemon
  17. Forest Avenue – Nowhere University
  18. Nice Biscuit – Breathe
  19. The Klittens – Atlas
  20. Mick Medew and Ursula – Punk Grandma
  21. Santana – Europa (Earth’s Cry, Heaven’s Smile)
  22. Antony & The Johnson’s – Her Eyes are Underneath the Ground
  23. The Jesus and Mary Chain – Just Like Honey
  24. The Smithereens – Behind the Wall of Sleep
  25. Beck – Devil’s Haircut
  26. Tex Perkins & Ladyboyz – You Make Me Feel Brand New
  27. Michelle Shocked – Come a Long Way
  28. The Band – It Makes No Difference
  29. The Be Good Tanyas – Momsong
  30. Dave Rawlings Machine – How’s About You
  31. The Smiths – There is a Light that Never Goes Out
  32. Gil Scott-Heron – The Revolution Will Not Be Televised
  33. Rob Snarski – Christmas Card from a Drunken Sailor
  34. Elvis Costello & Burt Bacharach – The Sweetest Punch
  35. The Shower Scene From Psycho – Turn Up Your Radio
  36. Broderick Smith’s Big Combo – My Father’s Hands
