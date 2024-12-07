Four Course Breakfast: 2024-12-07

- Fishtrap – Crayfish Samba
- Pearly Stars – Star
- Ms Chipeta – How Does It Feel?
- Claire Birchall – Mirror Mirror
- Sunsick Daisy – Hideaway
- Alexander Flood (feat. Cazeaux O.S.L.O) – Life Is A Rhythm [Radio Mix 2]
- Modern Living x Drama – Gave You Everything
- Exit Plan – Put Down
- Redd Kross – Good Times Propaganda Band
- DZ Deathrays – First Night Fever
- The Vains – Woman on the Brink
- Brando Rising – Quo vardis
- Gut Health – Separate States
- Cull the Band – Crawl
- King Stingray – Nostalgic
- Madura Green – Maria’s Perfect Lemon
- Forest Avenue – Nowhere University
- Nice Biscuit – Breathe
- The Klittens – Atlas
- Mick Medew and Ursula – Punk Grandma
- Santana – Europa (Earth’s Cry, Heaven’s Smile)
- Antony & The Johnson’s – Her Eyes are Underneath the Ground
- The Jesus and Mary Chain – Just Like Honey
- The Smithereens – Behind the Wall of Sleep
- Beck – Devil’s Haircut
- Tex Perkins & Ladyboyz – You Make Me Feel Brand New
- Michelle Shocked – Come a Long Way
- The Band – It Makes No Difference
- The Be Good Tanyas – Momsong
- Dave Rawlings Machine – How’s About You
- The Smiths – There is a Light that Never Goes Out
- Gil Scott-Heron – The Revolution Will Not Be Televised
- Rob Snarski – Christmas Card from a Drunken Sailor
- Elvis Costello & Burt Bacharach – The Sweetest Punch
- The Shower Scene From Psycho – Turn Up Your Radio
- Broderick Smith’s Big Combo – My Father’s Hands
Reader's opinions