Four Course Breakfast: 2024-11-30

- Fishtrap – Crayfish Samba
- Duck Lake – Daydreams
- Sarah Blasko – Dream Weaver
- Ange-bella – Pouring into you
- Gillian Welch – Empty Trainload Of Sky
- Modern Living x Drama – Gave You Everything
- Jupiter Saloon – Let Me Know
- Confidence Man – So Tru
- Broken Waves – Do You Understand?
- Forest Avenue – Fifteen and Angry
- The New Romantics – Sunday Morning
- King Locust – Until The Last Dog Is Hung
- Weekend Rage – Stay The Night?
- Drug Church – Demolition Man
- The Coward Brothers – Early Shirley
- Paul Kelly – Harpoon to the Heart
- Justin Townes Earle – Troubled Eyes
- Cedric Burnside – I Know
- The Cure – A Fragile Thing
- Mark’s Not There – Three Ring Circus
- Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds – We Call Upon the Author
- Isabel Rumble – Body of Clay
- Charles Jenkins & The Amateur Historian – Dennis
- Lucinda Williams – Queen Jane Approximately
- Robert Forster – Crazy Jane on the Day of Judgement
- Old Mervs – Parched
- Kelshy – Muddy Waters
- The Flying Burrito Brothers – Older Guys
- The Long Ryders – And She Rides
- Lords of Gravity – Funnel Web
- Digger & The Pussycats – Motorbike
- The Dolly Rocker Movement – Which Way to Go
- The Intercontinental Playboys – Just Turn On
- Thee Psycho Delmatics – Strychnine
- Viva vas Deferens – Can’t Afford
- The Primevils – Lazy Mosquito Soup
- Tom Redwood – England
Reader's opinions