Four Course Breakfast: 2024-11-30

  1. Fishtrap – Crayfish Samba
  2. Duck Lake – Daydreams
  3. Sarah Blasko – Dream Weaver
  4. Ange-bella – Pouring into you
  5. Gillian Welch – Empty Trainload Of Sky
  6. Modern Living x Drama – Gave You Everything
  7. Jupiter Saloon – Let Me Know
  8. Confidence Man – So Tru
  9. Broken Waves – Do You Understand?
  10. Forest Avenue – Fifteen and Angry
  11. The New Romantics – Sunday Morning
  12. King Locust – Until The Last Dog Is Hung
  13. Weekend Rage – Stay The Night?
  14. Drug Church – Demolition Man
  15. The Coward Brothers – Early Shirley
  16. Paul Kelly – Harpoon to the Heart
  17. Justin Townes Earle – Troubled Eyes
  18. Cedric Burnside – I Know
  19. The Cure – A Fragile Thing
  20. Mark’s Not There – Three Ring Circus
  21. Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds – We Call Upon the Author
  22. Isabel Rumble – Body of Clay
  23. Charles Jenkins & The Amateur Historian – Dennis
  24. Lucinda Williams – Queen Jane Approximately
  25. Robert Forster – Crazy Jane on the Day of Judgement
  26. Old Mervs – Parched
  27. Kelshy – Muddy Waters
  28. The Flying Burrito Brothers – Older Guys
  29. The Long Ryders – And She Rides
  30. Lords of Gravity – Funnel Web
  31. Digger & The Pussycats – Motorbike
  32. The Dolly Rocker Movement – Which Way to Go
  33. The Intercontinental Playboys – Just Turn On
  34. Thee Psycho Delmatics – Strychnine
  35. Viva vas Deferens – Can’t Afford
  36. The Primevils – Lazy Mosquito Soup
  37. Tom Redwood – England
