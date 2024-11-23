Four Course Breakfast: 2024-11-23

- Fishtrap – Crayfish Samba
- Naomi Keyte – Circles
- Ms Chipeta – How Does It Feel?
- Maryam Newager – One Of Us
- Pearly Stars – Star
- After Dark – Party Lady
- The Klittens – Atlas
- Jess Day – Softness
- Broken Waves – Do You Understand?
- Neuro – The more
- Forest Avenue – Nowhere University
- Kiss Land – All that heaven allows
- Gut Health – Separate States
- Cheater Slicks – I am Low
- The Cure – A Fragile Thing
- Paul Kelly – Houndstooth Dress (Radio Edit)
- Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds – Song of the Lake
- The Atlantics – You Can’t Judge a Book By It’s Cover
- Mick Medew and Ursula – Surfing On the Waves
- Liquid Mercury – Juliet
- Slowdive – When The Sun Hits
- New Candys – Silver Eyes Arise
- The Moffs – Another Day In The Sun
- Teleman – Skeleton Dance
- Metronomy – Heartbreaker
- pearly gatecrashers, the – pere lachaise (demo)
- Hatchie – Stay With Me
- Lush – Sweetness And Light
- The Raveonettes – Here Comes Mary
- asobi seksu – thursday
- The National – Deep End (Paul’s in Pieces)
- Arcade Fire – the suburbs
- Magazine – My Tulpa
- The Colourfield – I Can’t Get Enough Of You Baby
- Teenage Fanclub – Cells
- underground lovers – promenade
Reader's opinions