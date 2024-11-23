Four Course Breakfast: 2024-11-23

  1. Fishtrap – Crayfish Samba
  2. Naomi Keyte – Circles
  3. Ms Chipeta – How Does It Feel?
  4. Maryam Newager – One Of Us
  5. Pearly Stars – Star
  6. After Dark – Party Lady
  7. The Klittens – Atlas
  8. Jess Day – Softness
  9. Broken Waves – Do You Understand?
  10. Neuro – The more
  11. Forest Avenue – Nowhere University
  12. Kiss Land – All that heaven allows
  13. Gut Health – Separate States
  14. Cheater Slicks – I am Low
  15. The Cure – A Fragile Thing
  16. Paul Kelly – Houndstooth Dress (Radio Edit)
  17. Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds – Song of the Lake
  18. The Atlantics – You Can’t Judge a Book By It’s Cover
  19. Mick Medew and Ursula – Surfing On the Waves
  20. Liquid Mercury – Juliet
  21. Slowdive – When The Sun Hits
  22. New Candys – Silver Eyes Arise
  23. The Moffs – Another Day In The Sun
  24. Teleman – Skeleton Dance
  25. Metronomy – Heartbreaker
  26. pearly gatecrashers, the – pere lachaise (demo)
  27. Hatchie – Stay With Me
  28. Lush – Sweetness And Light
  29. The Raveonettes – Here Comes Mary
  30. asobi seksu – thursday
  31. The National – Deep End (Paul’s in Pieces)
  32. Arcade Fire – the suburbs
  33. Magazine – My Tulpa
  34. The Colourfield – I Can’t Get Enough Of You Baby
  35. Teenage Fanclub – Cells
  36. underground lovers – promenade
