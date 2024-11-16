Four Course Breakfast: 2024-11-16

Written by on November 16, 2024

  1. Fishtrap – Crayfish Samba
  2. Duck Lake – Daydreams
  3. Sarah Blasko – Dream Weaver
  4. Vanishing Twin – Cryonic Suspension May Save Your Life
  5. After Dark – Party Lady
  6. Hayley Mary – Millionaire
  7. Romana and the Reeds – Stem-filled vase
  8. Modern Living x Drama – Gave You Everything
  9. Neuro – The more
  10. The Toss – Hangin’ On
  11. Diabolic Rites – Corpse Wax
  12. The Chats – Holier Than Thou
  13. Stoved – Lose Control
  14. Tender Fall – Golden Days
  15. These New South Whales – Rotten Sun
  16. Van Ruin – Threw It All Away
  17. Mariachi Jalisco – Camilia la Tejana
  18. Rob Edwards – Emerald Skies
  19. Cedric Burnside – Po Black Mattie
  20. Mojo Dingo – Sweet Little Darling
  21. The Saints – Wild About You
  22. The Saints – Know Your Product
  23. Ed Kuepper – The Way I Made You Feel
  24. Wendy Saddington & The Copperwine – Backlash Blues
  25. Kate Ceberano – Love Don’t Live Here Anymore
  26. The Pretenders – Back on the Chain Gang
  27. Wilma Lee and Stoney Cooper – This Ole House
  28. Edie Brickell (with Paul Simon) – When The Lights Go Down
  29. The Breeders – Drivin’ on 9
  30. John Kennedy – King Street
  31. Spencer P. Jones – Jet Boy, Jet Girl
  32. John Lee Hooker – Boom Boom
  33. The Cruel Sea – Delivery Man
  34. Janis Joplin – Cry Baby
  35. Suzi Quatro – The Wild One
  36. Cat Power – Paths of Victory
  37. Paul Kelly – All Those Smiling Faces
