Four Course Breakfast: 2024-11-16

- Fishtrap – Crayfish Samba
- Duck Lake – Daydreams
- Sarah Blasko – Dream Weaver
- Vanishing Twin – Cryonic Suspension May Save Your Life
- After Dark – Party Lady
- Hayley Mary – Millionaire
- Romana and the Reeds – Stem-filled vase
- Modern Living x Drama – Gave You Everything
- Neuro – The more
- The Toss – Hangin’ On
- Diabolic Rites – Corpse Wax
- The Chats – Holier Than Thou
- Stoved – Lose Control
- Tender Fall – Golden Days
- These New South Whales – Rotten Sun
- Van Ruin – Threw It All Away
- Mariachi Jalisco – Camilia la Tejana
- Rob Edwards – Emerald Skies
- Cedric Burnside – Po Black Mattie
- Mojo Dingo – Sweet Little Darling
- The Saints – Wild About You
- The Saints – Know Your Product
- Ed Kuepper – The Way I Made You Feel
- Wendy Saddington & The Copperwine – Backlash Blues
- Kate Ceberano – Love Don’t Live Here Anymore
- The Pretenders – Back on the Chain Gang
- Wilma Lee and Stoney Cooper – This Ole House
- Edie Brickell (with Paul Simon) – When The Lights Go Down
- The Breeders – Drivin’ on 9
- John Kennedy – King Street
- Spencer P. Jones – Jet Boy, Jet Girl
- John Lee Hooker – Boom Boom
- The Cruel Sea – Delivery Man
- Janis Joplin – Cry Baby
- Suzi Quatro – The Wild One
- Cat Power – Paths of Victory
- Paul Kelly – All Those Smiling Faces
