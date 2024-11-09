Four Course Breakfast: 2024-11-09

Written by on November 9, 2024

  1. Fishtrap – Crayfish Samba
  2. Duck Lake – Daydreams
  3. Modern Living (Ft. Ivoris) – Got You Feeling
  4. Little Dagger – If I Want You
  5. Gillian Welch – Empty Trainload Of Sky
  6. After Dark – Party Lady
  7. Claire Birchall – Mirror Mirror
  8. Stormy-Lou – Falls Away
  9. Molly Rocket – She’s Cruel
  10. The Toss – Hangin’ On
  11. Madura Green – Maria’s Perfect Lemon
  12. Taqbir – Tfou 3lik
  13. St. Loki – Envy
  14. The Mushniks – Onion Rings
  15. Jess Day – Captain Midnight
  16. Jedd Potts and the Hillman Hunters – Fishin after me
  17. Tender Fall – Happiness
  18. Simon Hodges – Election day
  19. Kandalini – It’s OK To Change Your Mind
  20. Ripple Effect Band – Na-kalamandjarda
  21. Brass Knuckle Brass Band – The Penguin
  22. Sarah Blasko – To Be Alone
  23. Ezra Furman – Wobbly
  24. Paul Kelly – Houndstooth Dress
  25. The Birthday Party – Release the Bats
  26. Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds – Final Rescue Attempt
  27. The Social Surgeons – I Hate Waiting in Queues
  28. The Hard Quartet – Chrome Mess
  29. The Cairo Gang – An Angel, A Wizard
  30. The Triffids – Too Hot to Move
  31. The Coward Brothers – Always
  32. Snarski vs Snarski – Bring Yourself Home To Me
  33. The Go-Betweens – Spring Rain
  34. Pavement – Frontwards
  35. Anna Echo and the High Tides – Pentacosia
  36. Tom Waits – Hang on St. Christopher
  37. War – Why can’t we be friends
  38. Lilac Cove – Undercurrent
