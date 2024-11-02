Four Course Breakfast: 2024-11-02

Written by on November 2, 2024

  1. Fishtrap – Crayfish Samba
  2. Ms Chipeta – How Does It Feel?
  3. Hayley Mary – Eighteen
  4. Broken Waves – Do You Understand?
  5. Claire Birchall – Mirror Mirror
  6. Mayzie & Oceans – Sun to Stars
  7. Madura Green – Maria’s Perfect Lemon
  8. Startakit – Human Eftpos Machine
  9. Molly Rocket – She’s Cruel
  10. Jess Day – Captain Midnight
  11. Freedom of Fear – Immortal
  12. Stoved – Black Inside
  13. Hidden Cycles – Resignation
  14. The Atlantics – Pretty Thing
  15. Red earth blues band – Barn find
  16. Inkswel & Amp Fiddler – How I Feel (Inkswel’s Broken Soul Remix)
  17. Mia Dyson – I Meant Something To You Once (Revisited)
  18. The Hard Quartet – Our hometown boy
  19. Pavement – Gold Soundz
  20. Mojo Dingo – Make You Mine
  21. Catfish soup – Betty blues
  22. The Dirty Three – Sirena
  23. Matt Sweeney & Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy – Beast for thee
  24. Models – Out of mind, out of sight
  25. The Romantics – What I like about you
  26. The Swingers – Counting the beat
  27. The Particles – Zig zag
  28. Primal Scream – The centre cannot hold
  29. Smog – I feel like the mother of the world
  30. Dexter Lahiff – Pass of grey
  31. The Tryouts – Ray Christ
  32. Lee Hazlewood & Suzi Jane Hokum – Summer wine
  33. T. Rex – Debora
  34. Grace Cummings – Two little birds
  35. Judee Sill – Crayon angels
  36. Underground Lovers – Takes you back
  37. Badly Drawn Boy – You were right
  38. Mavis Staples – Peaceful dream
