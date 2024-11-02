Four Course Breakfast: 2024-11-02

- Fishtrap – Crayfish Samba
- Ms Chipeta – How Does It Feel?
- Hayley Mary – Eighteen
- Broken Waves – Do You Understand?
- Claire Birchall – Mirror Mirror
- Mayzie & Oceans – Sun to Stars
- Madura Green – Maria’s Perfect Lemon
- Startakit – Human Eftpos Machine
- Molly Rocket – She’s Cruel
- Jess Day – Captain Midnight
- Freedom of Fear – Immortal
- Stoved – Black Inside
- Hidden Cycles – Resignation
- The Atlantics – Pretty Thing
- Red earth blues band – Barn find
- Inkswel & Amp Fiddler – How I Feel (Inkswel’s Broken Soul Remix)
- Mia Dyson – I Meant Something To You Once (Revisited)
- The Hard Quartet – Our hometown boy
- Pavement – Gold Soundz
- Mojo Dingo – Make You Mine
- Catfish soup – Betty blues
- The Dirty Three – Sirena
- Matt Sweeney & Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy – Beast for thee
- Models – Out of mind, out of sight
- The Romantics – What I like about you
- The Swingers – Counting the beat
- The Particles – Zig zag
- Primal Scream – The centre cannot hold
- Smog – I feel like the mother of the world
- Dexter Lahiff – Pass of grey
- The Tryouts – Ray Christ
- Lee Hazlewood & Suzi Jane Hokum – Summer wine
- T. Rex – Debora
- Grace Cummings – Two little birds
- Judee Sill – Crayon angels
- Underground Lovers – Takes you back
- Badly Drawn Boy – You were right
- Mavis Staples – Peaceful dream
Reader's opinions