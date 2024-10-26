Four Course Breakfast: 2024-10-26

  1. Fishtrap – Crayfish Samba
  2. Workhorse – Changing Of The Light
  3. Naomi Keyte – Emmylou
  4. Shannon – The Real Thing
  5. Isabel Rumble – Water Wings
  6. Hepé Mateh – Marv’s Move
  7. Waiting for Brenda – Closing time at the cemetery gates
  8. Axe & The Ivory – Give It All To Me
  9. Exit Plan – Put Down
  10. Forest Avenue – Nowhere University
  11. The Mushniks – Onion Rings
  12. The Empty Heads – Bin Day
  13. Left On Seen(feat. Rhys of SoSo) – Burned Out
  14. The Jesus Lizard – Alexis Feels Sick
  15. Berlin Tourist – Get Out
  16. Drug Church – Demolition Man
  17. Cheater Slicks – I am Low
  18. Beef – Secondhand Toe Jam
  19. Hidden Cycles – Resignation
  20. Chickensalt – Wanderlust
  21. Catfish soup – Betty blues
  22. Tuxedos – Read between the lines
  23. Mia Dyson – Roll Me Out (Revisited)
  24. Jess Day – London
  25. The Irresponsibles – Run Away
  26. The Condos – Dream Code
  27. The Cairo Gang – Gangsters Holding Hands
  28. Ween – Joppa Road
  29. Etta James – I’d Rather Go Blind
  30. The Master’s Apprentices – Undecided
  31. The Mayfields – All You Ever Say
  32. The Hard Quartet – Hey
  33. Johnny Seagull and the Hot Chips – Never Dies
  34. Pete Drake – The Spook
  35. Ulrika Spacek – Accidental Momentary Blur
  36. The Cure – All cats are grey
  37. Parsnip – The Light
  38. Radium Dolls – Tractor Parts
  39. Duck Lake – Daydreams
  40. The Clientele – Jennifer & Julia
  41. The Go-Betweens – Boundary Rider
  42. The Bonzo Dog Doo-Dah Band – The Intro And The Outro
  43. Michael Kiwanuka – Hey, That’s No Way To Say Goodbye
