Four Course Breakfast: 2024-10-19

  1. Fishtrap – Crayfish Samba
  2. Nice Biscuit – Breathe
  3. Lottie McLeod – Expire
  4. Romana and the Reeds – Stem-filled vase
  5. Stormy-Lou – Falls Away
  6. Ruby Mae – Hurricane
  7. Hayley Mary – Eighteen
  8. Sunsick Daisy – Over & Over
  9. Beacs – Motel Maybe
  10. Jess Day – London
  11. Wharm ft. Coldhands – Shooting Star
  12. Hidden Cycles – Resignation
  13. Freedom of Fear – Primordius
  14. Stoved – Run Away
  15. Eyes Ninety – New Sense
  16. Kissland – Creme Brulee
  17. Liquid Mercury – Juliet
  18. Madura Green – Maria’s Perfect Lemon
  19. The Atlantics – Pretty Thing
  20. Ripple Effect Band – Cyclone
  21. Red earth blues band – So old
  22. Kaliopi and the blues messengers – Hideaway
  23. Catfish soup – Betty blues
  24. Tuxeedos – My baby likes to dance
  25. Jet – Come Around Again
  26. The Rolling Stones – Commit a Crime
  27. The Rolling Stones – Some Girls
  28. The Pogues – The Old Main Drag
  29. Angie Hart – There’s A Light That Never Goes Out
  30. Karen Dalton – Little Bit of Rain
  31. Hell to Pay – Addicted to You
  32. Helmet – Milquetoast
  33. Nick Barker – Sky Blue Ceiling
  34. Endless Boogie – Gimme The Awesome
  35. Stevie Ray Vaughan & Double Trouble – May I Have a Talk with You
  36. Grant Hart – Barbara
  37. Marcia Hines – Fire and Rain
  38. Charles Bradley – Things We Do For Love
  39. Glen Campbell & Michelle Shocked – Wichita Lineman
  40. Neil Young – Only Love Can Break Your Heart
