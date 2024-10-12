Four Course Breakfast: 2024-10-12

October 12, 2024

  1. Fishtrap – Crayfish Samba
  2. Parvyn – Free To Be Myself
  3. Modern Living (Ft. Ivoris) – Got You Feeling
  4. Lottie McLeod – Expire
  5. Beacs – Motel Maybe
  6. The Irresponsibles – Run Away
  7. Molly Rocket – She’s Cruel
  8. Jess Day – London
  9. Forest Avenue – Nothing
  10. Blue Lucy – Belong To Love
  11. Kymeira – So Long
  12. Rancid Vat – Born To Lose
  13. Beef – I’ve Got to Find Out
  14. Itchy & The Nits – Dreamboat
  15. Frightwig – Aging Sux
  16. Amyl and The Sniffers – Big Dreams
  17. Hard-Ons – Ride To The Station
  18. Dune Rats – Solar Eyes
  19. Bridget Fahey and the Bone Rattlers – Waves
  20. Neuro – The more
  21. The Nuts – Days of our lives
  22. Peach PRC – Time of My Life (Clean)
  23. Isabel Rumble – Your Voice
  24. John Prine – Same Thing Happened To Me
  25. Phoebe Bridgers – Kyoto
  26. Lee Hazelwood – The House Song
  27. MC5 – Back in the USA
  28. The Only Ones – Another World, Another Planet
  29. Buzzcocks – Something’s Gone Wrong Again
  30. The Specials – Friday Night, Saturday Morning
  31. Harry J. Allstars – The Liquidator
  32. Melbourne Ska Orchestra – Lygon Street Meltdown
  33. Desmond Dekker & The Aces – 007
  34. The Booby Traps – LA Kinda Day
  35. The Bamboos – Transcend Me
  36. Bachelors from Prague – Flavour of the Month
  37. The Intercontinental Playboys – Just Turn On
  38. The Mysterious Tapeman – Ace of Spades
  39. Thee Psycho Delmatics – Mr Brown
  40. TISM – 70s Football
  41. Iris Dement – Let the Mystery Be
