Four Course Breakfast: 2024-09-28

- Fishtrap – Crayfish Samba
- Naomi Keyte – Emmylou
- Kaliopi and the Blues Messengers – Calypso blues
- Angie McMahon – Untangling
- Hepé Mateh – Marv’s Move
- Bridget Fahey and the Bone Rattlers – Waves
- Tia Gostelow ft.Adam Newling – I Remember Everything
- Clamor – Only yearning
- Bird Detective – Dante’s Day Spa
- Lickity Split – Space Invaders
- Dew – Marbles (demo)
- Itchy & the Nits – I’m Not Listenin
- Dandy Buzzkills – The Moth (Demo 2)
- Peach PRC – Time of My Life (Clean)
- Thelma Plum – Nobody’s Baby
- Ruby Mae – Hurricane
- Jess Day – London
- Othrship – We are explorers
- Waiting for Brenda – No tears in sunshine
- Red earth blues band – All night long
- Mojo Dingo – Baby’s Got Rhythm
- The Jim Jones Review – Burning Your House Down
- Jon Spencer Blues Explosion – 2 Kindsa Love
- The Dunhill Blues – I Hate Your Favourite Band
- Killerbirds – Killer
- The Booby Traps – I Try
- Echo & The Bunnymen – The Killing Moon
- Nouvelle Vague – Our Lips are Sealed
- The Colourfield – Your Love Was Smashing
- The Beatles – I Am the Walrus
- The Undertones – There Goes Norman
- Ian Dury – Sweet Gene Vincent
- The Adverts – Gary Gilmore’s Eyes
- Flamin’ Groovies – I Fell a Whole Lot Better
- Green Circles – Elevator Operator
- Zoot Money’s Big Roll Band – Big Time Operator
- The Creation – Painter Man
- John Prine – He Forgot that is was a Sunday
- Phoebe Bridgers – Friday I’m in Love
- Justin Townes Earl – Memphis in the Rain
Reader's opinions