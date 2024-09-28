Four Course Breakfast: 2024-09-28

Written by on September 28, 2024

  1. Fishtrap – Crayfish Samba
  2. Naomi Keyte – Emmylou
  3. Kaliopi and the Blues Messengers – Calypso blues
  4. Angie McMahon – Untangling
  5. Hepé Mateh – Marv’s Move
  6. Bridget Fahey and the Bone Rattlers – Waves
  7. Tia Gostelow ft.Adam Newling – I Remember Everything
  8. Clamor – Only yearning
  9. Bird Detective – Dante’s Day Spa
  10. Lickity Split – Space Invaders
  11. Dew – Marbles (demo)
  12. Itchy & the Nits – I’m Not Listenin
  13. Dandy Buzzkills – The Moth (Demo 2)
  14. Peach PRC – Time of My Life (Clean)
  15. Thelma Plum – Nobody’s Baby
  16. Ruby Mae – Hurricane
  17. Jess Day – London
  18. Othrship – We are explorers
  19. Waiting for Brenda – No tears in sunshine
  20. Red earth blues band – All night long
  21. Mojo Dingo – Baby’s Got Rhythm
  22. The Jim Jones Review – Burning Your House Down
  23. Jon Spencer Blues Explosion – 2 Kindsa Love
  24. The Dunhill Blues – I Hate Your Favourite Band
  25. Killerbirds – Killer
  26. The Booby Traps – I Try
  27. Echo & The Bunnymen – The Killing Moon
  28. Nouvelle Vague – Our Lips are Sealed
  29. The Colourfield – Your Love Was Smashing
  30. The Beatles – I Am the Walrus
  31. The Undertones – There Goes Norman
  32. Ian Dury – Sweet Gene Vincent
  33. The Adverts – Gary Gilmore’s Eyes
  34. Flamin’ Groovies – I Fell a Whole Lot Better
  35. Green Circles – Elevator Operator
  36. Zoot Money’s Big Roll Band – Big Time Operator
  37. The Creation – Painter Man
  38. John Prine – He Forgot that is was a Sunday
  39. Phoebe Bridgers – Friday I’m in Love
  40. Justin Townes Earl – Memphis in the Rain
