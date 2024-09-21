Four Course Breakfast: 2024-09-21

Written by on September 21, 2024

  1. Fishtrap – Crayfish Samba
  2. Lottie McLeod – Expire
  3. Joan & The Giants – Feels Like Heartache
  4. Romana and the Reeds – Stem-filled vase
  5. Ruby Mae – Hurricane
  6. Bronte Alva – Hey…
  7. Kim Deal – Coast
  8. Eva Rundle – A Familiar Place
  9. Rahill – Tell Me
  10. Teenage Joans + Between You & Me – 1800-PAINLESS
  11. Bird Island – See Through!
  12. Bird Detective – Molotov Mocktail
  13. Lola – Fast life
  14. Broken Loose – Lifeless
  15. The Jesus Lizard – Is That Your Hand?
  16. Inxxxwel – Chill (Space Funk Rework)
  17. Elsy Wameyo – Piny Lara
  18. Percy Milem – Call On Me
  19. The Irresponsibles – Devil On My Shoulder
  20. Christine and the Queens – The Walker
  21. Jedd Potts and the Hillman Hunters – Juicy fruit
  22. Simon Hodges – One of these moments
  23. Robyn – Call your girlfriend
  24. The Raveonettes – Ode To L.A.
  25. HOODOO GURUS – My Girl
  26. The Stems – Falling From The Sky
  27. Huxton Creepers – long hot summer
  28. Beachwood Sparks – forget the song
  29. The Byrds – All I really want to do
  30. The Jayhawks – Quiet corners and empty spaces
  31. Magazine – My Tulpa
  32. Luxuria – Against The Past
  33. Shelley Devoto – Self-Destruction
  34. Phoebe Bridgers – Motion Sickness
  35. Eliza & The Delusionals – Just Exist
  36. Japanese Breakfast – Boyish
  37. Turkey Ranchero – Turkey Ranchero
  38. The Lonely Cosmonauts – Back home in Adelaide
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Noon Tunes: 2024-09-21

Current track

Title

Artist