Four Course Breakfast: 2024-09-21

- Fishtrap – Crayfish Samba
- Lottie McLeod – Expire
- Joan & The Giants – Feels Like Heartache
- Romana and the Reeds – Stem-filled vase
- Ruby Mae – Hurricane
- Bronte Alva – Hey…
- Kim Deal – Coast
- Eva Rundle – A Familiar Place
- Rahill – Tell Me
- Teenage Joans + Between You & Me – 1800-PAINLESS
- Bird Island – See Through!
- Bird Detective – Molotov Mocktail
- Lola – Fast life
- Broken Loose – Lifeless
- The Jesus Lizard – Is That Your Hand?
- Inxxxwel – Chill (Space Funk Rework)
- Elsy Wameyo – Piny Lara
- Percy Milem – Call On Me
- The Irresponsibles – Devil On My Shoulder
- Christine and the Queens – The Walker
- Jedd Potts and the Hillman Hunters – Juicy fruit
- Simon Hodges – One of these moments
- Robyn – Call your girlfriend
- The Raveonettes – Ode To L.A.
- HOODOO GURUS – My Girl
- The Stems – Falling From The Sky
- Huxton Creepers – long hot summer
- Beachwood Sparks – forget the song
- The Byrds – All I really want to do
- The Jayhawks – Quiet corners and empty spaces
- Magazine – My Tulpa
- Luxuria – Against The Past
- Shelley Devoto – Self-Destruction
- Phoebe Bridgers – Motion Sickness
- Eliza & The Delusionals – Just Exist
- Japanese Breakfast – Boyish
- Turkey Ranchero – Turkey Ranchero
- The Lonely Cosmonauts – Back home in Adelaide
Reader's opinions