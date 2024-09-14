Four Course Breakfast: 2024-09-14

Written by on September 14, 2024

  1. Fishtrap – Crayfish Samba
  2. Adrianne Lenker – Once A Bunch
  3. Waiting for Brenda – No tears in sunshine
  4. Emily Wurramara – Boom Biddy Bye
  5. Bridget Fahey and the Bone Rattlers – Waves
  6. Lizzie Hosking – Dance With Me
  7. Bronte Alva – Hey…
  8. Sunsick Daisy – Over & Over
  9. Bird Island – See Through!
  10. Haystacks Calhoon – Tachi Ai
  11. Sacrificial Larynx – Need to Evolve
  12. Terra Axis – Desperate cry
  13. Itchy & The Nits – Dreamboat
  14. Amyl and The Sniffers – Chewing Gum
  15. Taqbir – Sma3
  16. Spirit of Alondray – You want me (You Got Me)
  17. Crowded House – The Howl
  18. Madam Super Trash – Wreck
  19. Bird Detective – Dante’s Day Spa
  20. Lickity Split – Wasted
  21. Hayley Mary – The Lonely One
  22. The Good, the Bad & the Queen – History song
  23. Blur – Out of time
  24. The Verve – Sonnet
  25. The Clash – London Calling
  26. Fela Kuti and Afrika 70 – Swegbe and pako (part 1)
  27. Manu Dibango – Hot chicken
  28. The Bees – Chicken payback
  29. Quivers – Oyster cuts
  30. Angie McMahon – Letting go
  31. Henry Wagons – Freight train (going south)
  32. Bruce Springsteen – The river
  33. Syliva Vartan – Moi je pense encore a toi
  34. Rita Pavone – La partita di pallone
  35. Petula Clark – Ya ya twist
  36. Caterina Caselli – Sono bugiarda
  37. Ghyti – Ends meet
  38. Wake In Fright – Aggie
  39. William Jack – Cellopickin’
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Heavy Petal: 2024-09-14

Previous post

Juke Box Jungle: 2024-09-13

Current track

Title

Artist