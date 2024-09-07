Four Course Breakfast: 2024-09-07

- Fishtrap – Crayfish Samba
- Adrianne Lenker – Once A Bunch
- Sturt Avenue – Passenger Side
- Jessica Luxx – Unspeakable Things
- Hepé Mateh – Marv’s Move
- Bridget Fahey and the Bone Rattlers – Waves
- Thelma Plum – Nobody’s Baby
- The Goolee’s – Children of the earth
- Haystacks Calhoon – Tachi Ai
- Broken Loose – Moshpit Massacre
- Eyes Ninety – Weekend Belt
- Straight Arrows – Smoke
- Jayne Doe – User
- Osees – Plastics
- Fangz – Same Old Story
- Stuart James Day and The Red Motor – The Rock and Roll
- Left On Seen – Goosebumps
- The Memphis Suns – Cooly Rocks On
- Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers – Dull feat. Softcult
- Lola Young – Flicker of Light
- Teenage Joans + Between You & Me – 1800-PAINLESS
- The Fall – Victoria
- Elvis Costello – Watching the Detectives
- Sunsick Daisy – I’m Coming Home
- Rowland S. Howard – (I know) a girl called Jonny
- Archie Roach – Jamu Dreaming
- Flowerbed – Detective
- Orange Juice – Get While the Gettings Good
- Abeti et les Redoutables – Musique Tshiluba
- The Genevieves – Adore You
- Swapmeet – Tell Me
- Emily Wurramara – FRIEND
- The Creatures – Right Now
- The Church – The Unguarded Moment
- The Triffids – St. James Infirmary
- Xenura – Beyond Reach
- King Stingray – Cat 5 (Cyclone) [Radio Edit]
