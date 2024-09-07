Four Course Breakfast: 2024-09-07

September 7, 2024

  1. Fishtrap – Crayfish Samba
  2. Adrianne Lenker – Once A Bunch
  3. Sturt Avenue – Passenger Side
  4. Jessica Luxx – Unspeakable Things
  5. Hepé Mateh – Marv’s Move
  6. Bridget Fahey and the Bone Rattlers – Waves
  7. Thelma Plum – Nobody’s Baby
  8. The Goolee’s – Children of the earth
  9. Haystacks Calhoon – Tachi Ai
  10. Broken Loose – Moshpit Massacre
  11. Eyes Ninety – Weekend Belt
  12. Straight Arrows – Smoke
  13. Jayne Doe – User
  14. Osees – Plastics
  15. Fangz – Same Old Story
  16. Stuart James Day and The Red Motor – The Rock and Roll
  17. Left On Seen – Goosebumps
  18. The Memphis Suns – Cooly Rocks On
  19. Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers – Dull feat. Softcult
  20. Lola Young – Flicker of Light
  21. Teenage Joans + Between You & Me – 1800-PAINLESS
  22. The Fall – Victoria
  23. Elvis Costello – Watching the Detectives
  24. Sunsick Daisy – I’m Coming Home
  25. Rowland S. Howard – (I know) a girl called Jonny
  26. Archie Roach – Jamu Dreaming
  27. Flowerbed – Detective
  28. Orange Juice – Get While the Gettings Good
  29. Abeti et les Redoutables – Musique Tshiluba
  30. The Genevieves – Adore You
  31. Swapmeet – Tell Me
  32. Emily Wurramara – FRIEND
  33. The Creatures – Right Now
  34. The Church – The Unguarded Moment
  35. The Triffids – St. James Infirmary
  36. Xenura – Beyond Reach
  37. King Stingray – Cat 5 (Cyclone) [Radio Edit]
