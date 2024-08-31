Four Course Breakfast: 2024-08-31

Written by on August 31, 2024

  1. fishtrap – crayfish samba
  2. Maisie B – Pull The Rug
  3. Lizzie Hosking – Dance With Me
  4. Bronte Alva – Hey…
  5. Melenas – Mal
  6. Eva Rundle – A familiar place
  7. Amy Shark – Amy Shark – Two Friends
  8. Blue Lucy – Belong To Love
  9. Bird Island – See Through!
  10. Sunsick Daisy – Over & Over
  11. Amyl and The Sniffers – Chewing Gum
  12. Dandy Buzzkills – The Moth (Demo 2)
  13. Dune Rats – Cheap Skate
  14. Bench Press – Filter
  15. The Judges – (The People Want A) Show
  16. Hello Enemy – They Think
  17. Loose Lips – Hungry Heart
  18. Party Dozen – The Big Man Upstairs
  19. Andrew Gurruwiwi Band – Gutjuki
  20. Mojo Dingo – So refined
  21. Yo La Tengo – I’m so lonesome
  22. The Saucermen – Bluer than Hank Williams
  23. Captain Spud – jambalaya (hank williams cover)
  24. Rolling Blackouts coastal Fever – French Press
  25. The Moffs – Clarodomineaux
  26. The Stems – Make You Mine
  27. New Candys – Bleeding Magenta
  28. Slowdive – Star Roving
  29. chapterhouse – we are the beautiful
  30. The Raveonettes – dead sound
  31. lush – sweetness and light
  32. L7 – Pretend We’re Dead
  33. Seapony – where we go
  34. the radio dept – the worst taste in music
  35. The pearly gatecrashers – rum with pepsi
  36. Ducks Ltd. – Gleaming Spires
