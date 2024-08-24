Four Course Breakfast: 2024-08-24

- Fishtrap – Crayfish Samba
- Sofia Menguita – Puddle Jumping
- Maisie B – Pull The Rug
- Melanie Cowmeadow – Empath
- Nyassa – Electric Woman
- Ebony A Million – Molasses
- Peach PRC – Time of My Life (Clean)
- The Fuss – Glass Houses
- Weekend Rage – The Ropes
- The New Romantics – Someone Like Me
- Lola – Fast Life
- Tee Vee Repairmann – Make Up My Mind
- Fangz – Same Old Story
- Cull The Band – Tearin’ Me Apart
- The Buoys – Totally Completely Fine
- Osees – Neo-Clone
- Dune Rats – Main Beach
- Billiam – Protect The Emerald
- Erin Buku – Check Your Self (featuring Abstract Rude)
- Mojo Dingo – So Refined
- Bang Bang Betty & the H-Bombs – Fatal Attraction
- Etta James – Seven Day Fool
- Mary Davis – Get Up and Dance
- Ruth Brown – Mama, He Treats Your Daughter Mean
- Lightnin’ Slim – I’m A Rollin’ Stone
- Irma Thomas – Lady Marmalade
- Jungle Jazz – Kool and the Gang
- The Meters – People Say
- Blues Explosion – Mo’ Chicken – Let’s Get Funky
- Snooks La Vie – Aeroplane Glue
- Gary Clark Jr – Bright Lights
- St Paul & The Broken Bones – Grass is Greener
- Henry Wagons – Freight Train (Going South)
- Queenie & Henry Wagons – Big City Blues
- Nick Cave, Julie Christensen, Perla Batalla – Suzanne
- Blue Ruin – Born to Lose
- Jenny Morris – Street of Love
- Dave Graney – Three Dead Passengers
