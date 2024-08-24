Four Course Breakfast: 2024-08-24

Written by on August 24, 2024

  1. Fishtrap – Crayfish Samba
  2. Sofia Menguita – Puddle Jumping
  3. Maisie B – Pull The Rug
  4. Melanie Cowmeadow – Empath
  5. Nyassa – Electric Woman
  6. Ebony A Million – Molasses
  7. Peach PRC – Time of My Life (Clean)
  8. The Fuss – Glass Houses
  9. Weekend Rage – The Ropes
  10. The New Romantics – Someone Like Me
  11. Lola – Fast Life
  12. Tee Vee Repairmann – Make Up My Mind
  13. Fangz – Same Old Story
  14. Cull The Band – Tearin’ Me Apart
  15. The Buoys – Totally Completely Fine
  16. Osees – Neo-Clone
  17. Dune Rats – Main Beach
  18. Billiam – Protect The Emerald
  19. Erin Buku – Check Your Self (featuring Abstract Rude)
  20. Mojo Dingo – So Refined
  21. Bang Bang Betty & the H-Bombs – Fatal Attraction
  22. Etta James – Seven Day Fool
  23. Mary Davis – Get Up and Dance
  24. Ruth Brown – Mama, He Treats Your Daughter Mean
  25. Lightnin’ Slim – I’m A Rollin’ Stone
  26. Irma Thomas – Lady Marmalade
  27. Jungle Jazz – Kool and the Gang
  28. The Meters – People Say
  29. Blues Explosion – Mo’ Chicken – Let’s Get Funky
  30. Snooks La Vie – Aeroplane Glue
  31. Gary Clark Jr – Bright Lights
  32. St Paul & The Broken Bones – Grass is Greener
  33. Henry Wagons – Freight Train (Going South)
  34. Queenie & Henry Wagons – Big City Blues
  35. Nick Cave, Julie Christensen, Perla Batalla – Suzanne
  36. Blue Ruin – Born to Lose
  37. Jenny Morris – Street of Love
  38. Dave Graney – Three Dead Passengers
