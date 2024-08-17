Four Course Breakfast: 2024-08-17

August 17, 2024

  1. Fishtrap – Crayfish Samba
  2. Kelly Brouhaha – Every Night
  3. Effie Isobel – Peach Heart
  4. Emily Wurramara – Lordy Lordy ft. Tasman Keith
  5. Full Flower Moon Band – Baby
  6. Elsy Wameyo – Conquer ft. Ywaya Tajiri
  7. Eva Rundle – A Familiar Place
  8. Amy Shark – Two Friends
  9. The Genevieves – Adore You
  10. Nick Vulture (with Jessica Luxx) – Like I Always Did
  11. Soursob Bob – Ruthless
  12. The Bitter Vics – Rock O Shell
  13. Billiam – Emotions
  14. OSEES – ZIPPER
  15. Square Tugs – One Minute Love Song
  16. The Trafalgars – London Taxi
  17. Flowerbed – Hits
  18. The Fuss – Glass Houses
  19. Bang Bang Betty & the H-Bombs – Fatal Attraction
  20. Miss Kaninna – Push Up
  21. Erin Buku – Check Your Self (featuring Abstract Rude)
  22. Anya Anastasia and the Bird Wizdom Cabaret – Little Wolf
  23. Andy and Marta – Winter Trains
  24. Psycho Green – Modern boy
  25. Cheeseworld – Banana Lounge
  26. The Midnight Mares – Sparks! (Then the Rain Came Down)
  27. The Irresponsible – Somebody else
  28. Swimsuit – Hard Times
  29. CHOP – Something to Write Home About
  30. Wireheads – isabella says
  31. The Toss – Hang up ya Boots
  32. Mark Curtis and the Flannelettes – Keepsake
  33. KEES BERGSMA – Lost
  34. Kitchen Witch – Shock
  35. Kurralta Park – Contact Sports
  36. The Gamma Rays – Casbah
  37. Theodore Moon – 6 Nights Up ft. Amber Mcintosh
