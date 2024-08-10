Four Course Breakfast: 2024-08-10

- Fishtrap – Crayfish Samba
- Sofia Menguita – Dan
- Maisie B – Pull The Rug
- Melanie Cowmeadow – empath
- Ebony A Million – Molasses
- Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers – Dull feat. Softcult
- Yesha Patel – Stronger
- The Fuss – Glass Houses
- Eva Rundle – A Familiar Place
- BIRD ISLAND – See Through!
- Jess Day – Captain Midnight
- Sacrificial Larynx – Wallz
- Square Tugs – You made me be someone
- The Bitter Vics – Rock O Shell
- The Judges – (The people want a) Show
- The Daisycutters – It’s people like You that make me hate people like you
- The Memphis suns – Cooly Rocks On
- Johnny Seagull and the Hot Chips – I deal in fire
- The Trafalgars – Where the good teams fight
- The Dainty Morsels – Bugalow Blues
- `The Timbers – Lies
- R.E.M. – Pretty persuasion
- The Go-Gos – Unforgiven
- Bromham – The eagle and the otter
- Noah & the Whale – Shape of my heart
- Jess Ribeiro – Hurrya back to love
- Sam Cooke – Bring it on home to me
- Solomon Burke – Got to get you off my mind
- Erma Franklin – (I get the) sweetest feeling
- The Echo Chamber – Ann Arbor
- The Magic Numbers – Love me like you
- Go-Betweens – Going blind
- Poly & the Statics – Chainsaw
- The Vaccines – Wreckin’ ball (ra ra ra)
- Yeah Yeah Yeahs – Cheated hearts
- David Bowie – Golden years
- Courtney Barnett & Kurt Vile – Continental Breakfast (radio edit)
