Four Course Breakfast: 2024-08-10

  1. Fishtrap – Crayfish Samba
  2. Sofia Menguita – Dan
  3. Maisie B – Pull The Rug
  4. Melanie Cowmeadow – empath
  5. Ebony A Million – Molasses
  6. Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers – Dull feat. Softcult
  7. Yesha Patel – Stronger
  8. The Fuss – Glass Houses
  9. Eva Rundle – A Familiar Place
  10. BIRD ISLAND – See Through!
  11. Jess Day – Captain Midnight
  12. Sacrificial Larynx – Wallz
  13. Square Tugs – You made me be someone
  14. The Bitter Vics – Rock O Shell
  15. The Judges – (The people want a) Show
  16. The Daisycutters – It’s people like You that make me hate people like you
  17. The Memphis suns – Cooly Rocks On
  18. Johnny Seagull and the Hot Chips – I deal in fire
  19. The Trafalgars – Where the good teams fight
  20. The Dainty Morsels – Bugalow Blues
  21. `The Timbers – Lies
  22. R.E.M. – Pretty persuasion
  23. The Go-Gos – Unforgiven
  24. Bromham – The eagle and the otter
  25. Noah & the Whale – Shape of my heart
  26. Jess Ribeiro – Hurrya back to love
  27. Sam Cooke – Bring it on home to me
  28. Solomon Burke – Got to get you off my mind
  29. Erma Franklin – (I get the) sweetest feeling
  30. The Echo Chamber – Ann Arbor
  31. The Magic Numbers – Love me like you
  32. Go-Betweens – Going blind
  33. Poly & the Statics – Chainsaw
  34. The Vaccines – Wreckin’ ball (ra ra ra)
  35. Yeah Yeah Yeahs – Cheated hearts
  36. David Bowie – Golden years
  37. Courtney Barnett & Kurt Vile – Continental Breakfast (radio edit)
