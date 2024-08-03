Four Course Breakfast: 2024-08-03

- Fishtrap – Crayfish Samba
- Angie McMahon – Just Like North
- Thelma Plum – Nobody’s Baby
- Lemoncello – Dopamine
- The Stamps – Open Hand
- Ebony A Million – Molasses
- Peach PRC – Touchy Subject
- Eliza & The Delusionals – Somebody
- Jannah Fahiz – The Best Day
- The Genevieves – Adore You
- War Room – The Top Floor
- Straight Arrows – Don’t Shoot Me
- Antenna – Antenna State
- Tee Vee Repairmann – Organic Mould
- The Fadeaways – Get the Picture?
- The Fadeaways – (I’ve Got) Levitation
- Neoteric – Legacy
- Jess Day – Captain Midnight
- Carr Accident – Wingman
- Fontaines D.C – Favourite (Radio Edit)
- The Flying Squad – Confessions of a Street Clown
- The Memphis Suns – As I Am
- Tami Neilson – Walk (Back To Your Arms)
- Daft Punk – Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger
- Foals – Olympic Airways
- The Beatles – Carry That Weight (2019 mix)
- The Sand Pebbles – BMX
- Ed Kuepper – The Diving Board
- Tiny Ruins – Olympic Girls
- Travis Wammack – It’s Karate Time
- Paul Kelly – Leaps and Bounds
- Darren Hanlon – (there’s not enough songs about ) squash
- Baby Huey – Running
- The Groovy Nobody – Swimming
- Shonen Knife – Cycling Is Fun
- Parquet Courts – Marathon of Anger
- The Fauves – Skateboard World Record
- Surf! Terror! Panic! – Surf Mumma
- The Grates – Trampoline
- Soundgarden – Rowing
