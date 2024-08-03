Four Course Breakfast: 2024-08-03

Written by on August 3, 2024

  1. Fishtrap – Crayfish Samba
  2. Angie McMahon – Just Like North
  3. Thelma Plum – Nobody’s Baby
  4. Lemoncello – Dopamine
  5. The Stamps – Open Hand
  6. Ebony A Million – Molasses
  7. Peach PRC – Touchy Subject
  8. Eliza & The Delusionals – Somebody
  9. Jannah Fahiz – The Best Day
  10. The Genevieves – Adore You
  11. War Room – The Top Floor
  12. Straight Arrows – Don’t Shoot Me
  13. Antenna – Antenna State
  14. Tee Vee Repairmann – Organic Mould
  15. The Fadeaways – Get the Picture?
  16. The Fadeaways – (I’ve Got) Levitation
  17. Neoteric – Legacy
  18. Jess Day – Captain Midnight
  19. Carr Accident – Wingman
  20. Fontaines D.C – Favourite (Radio Edit)
  21. The Flying Squad – Confessions of a Street Clown
  22. The Memphis Suns – As I Am
  23. Tami Neilson – Walk (Back To Your Arms)
  24. Daft Punk – Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger
  25. Foals – Olympic Airways
  26. The Beatles – Carry That Weight (2019 mix)
  27. The Sand Pebbles – BMX
  28. Ed Kuepper – The Diving Board
  29. Tiny Ruins – Olympic Girls
  30. Travis Wammack – It’s Karate Time
  31. Paul Kelly – Leaps and Bounds
  32. Darren Hanlon – (there’s not enough songs about ) squash
  33. Baby Huey – Running
  34. The Groovy Nobody – Swimming
  35. Shonen Knife – Cycling Is Fun
  36. Parquet Courts – Marathon of Anger
  37. The Fauves – Skateboard World Record
  38. Surf! Terror! Panic! – Surf Mumma
  39. The Grates – Trampoline
  40. Soundgarden – Rowing
