Four Course Breakfast: 2024-07-27

- Fishtrap – Crayfish Samba
- Lemoncello – All the Good Men
- Kelly Brouhaha – Every Night
- Liana Flores – Orange-coloured day
- Myriam Gendron – The Red Dress
- Effie Isobel – Peach Heart
- Haptics – Haptic Touch
- Peggy Gou & Lenny Kravitz – I Believe In Love Again
- Jannah Fahiz – The Best Day
- Marcus Ryan – I Will Stay Around
- Janda King – I Wait
- Straight Arrows – Don’t Shoot Me
- The Fadeaways – Get the Picture?
- Hoodoo Gurus – Death Ship
- The Memphis Suns – Black Cadillac 59
- The Nevrotix 2016 – Mad About You
- The Flying Squad – Confessions of a Street Clown
- Jess Day – Captain Midnight
- Dean and Britta – Words you used to say
- The Clean – In the dreamlife you need a rubber soul
- Colourblind – Time To Move On
- Alchemy of Rhythm – Going All Out
- Robyn Hitchcock – Sally was a legend
- Gift – Wish Me Away
- Cocteau Twins – Bluebeard
- Slowdive – Star Roving
- Grinderman – palaces of montezuma
- The Sports – Reckless
- The Reels – You Got Soul
- Pist Idiots – Smile
- Royel Otis – Heading For The Door
- Winterbourne – Long Distance Runner
- Perfume Genius – Can’t Help Falling in Love
- Christine and the Queens – Feel So Good
- Alvvays – Ones Who Love You
- Camera – blake st.
- Ben David – I Wouldn’t Change A Thing
- Coldwave – Watch It
Reader's opinions