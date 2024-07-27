Four Course Breakfast: 2024-07-27

  1. Fishtrap – Crayfish Samba
  2. Lemoncello – All the Good Men
  3. Kelly Brouhaha – Every Night
  4. Liana Flores – Orange-coloured day
  5. Myriam Gendron – The Red Dress
  6. Effie Isobel – Peach Heart
  7. Haptics – Haptic Touch
  8. Peggy Gou & Lenny Kravitz – I Believe In Love Again
  9. Jannah Fahiz – The Best Day
  10. Marcus Ryan – I Will Stay Around
  11. Janda King – I Wait
  12. Straight Arrows – Don’t Shoot Me
  13. The Fadeaways – Get the Picture?
  14. Hoodoo Gurus – Death Ship
  15. The Memphis Suns – Black Cadillac 59
  16. The Nevrotix 2016 – Mad About You
  17. The Flying Squad – Confessions of a Street Clown
  18. Jess Day – Captain Midnight
  19. Dean and Britta – Words you used to say
  20. The Clean – In the dreamlife you need a rubber soul
  21. Colourblind – Time To Move On
  22. Alchemy of Rhythm – Going All Out
  23. Robyn Hitchcock – Sally was a legend
  24. Gift – Wish Me Away
  25. Cocteau Twins – Bluebeard
  26. Slowdive – Star Roving
  27. Grinderman – palaces of montezuma
  28. The Sports – Reckless
  29. The Reels – You Got Soul
  30. Pist Idiots – Smile
  31. Royel Otis – Heading For The Door
  32. Winterbourne – Long Distance Runner
  33. Perfume Genius – Can’t Help Falling in Love
  34. Christine and the Queens – Feel So Good
  35. Alvvays – Ones Who Love You
  36. Camera – blake st.
  37. Ben David – I Wouldn’t Change A Thing
  38. Coldwave – Watch It
