Four Course Breakfast: 2024-07-20

Written by on July 20, 2024

  1. Fishtrap – Crayfish Samba
  2. Naomi Keyte – Greenhill
  3. Rebma Rose – Anna
  4. Peach PRC – Touchy Subject
  5. Yesha Patel – Stronger
  6. Quivers – Oyster Cuts (Radio Edit)
  7. TV Therapy – Animal Control
  8. The Fuss – Glass Houses
  9. The U-Bombs – Choice
  10. Exit Plan – All Gone
  11. Delivery + Workhorse – Who Makes Demands?
  12. Antenna – Cubes
  13. Itchy & The Nits – Goner
  14. The Fadeaways – Rack my mind
  15. Dave Graney and Clare Moore – Ice Bergman
  16. Pokey LaFarge – So Long Chicago
  17. Summer Flake – New Day
  18. Bang Bang Betty & the H-Bombs – Fatal Attraction
  19. The Memphis Suns – Listen to Your Mama
  20. The Flying Squad – Confessions of a Street Clown
  21. Hunters & Collectors – The Slab (Betty’s Worry)
  22. The Tubs – Wretched Lie
  23. The Goon Sax – Make Time 4 Love
  24. The Fauves – Dogs Are the Best People
  25. Teenage Fanclub – Sparky’s Dream
  26. The Systemaddicts – Christies Beach
  27. Bjork – It’s Oh So Quiet
  28. Parquet Courts – Berlin Got Blurry
  29. Cat Power – Baby, Let Me Follow You Down
  30. Slapp Happy – The Drum
  31. Pale Saints – Way The World Is
  32. Tom Verlaine – Kingdom Come
  33. Ween – The Mollusk
  34. Emma Donovan & The Putbacks – Come Back To Me
  35. Easy Star All-Stars – Let Down feat. Toots & the Maytals
  36. The Clean – Anything Could Happen
  37. Belle &/and Sebastian – The Boy With The Arab Strap
