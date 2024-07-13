Four Course Breakfast: 2024-07-13

- Fishtrap – Crayfish Samba
- Emily Wurramara ft. Tasman Keith – Lordy Lordy
- Nancy Bates – Blood Red Moon
- Liana Flores – Orange-coloured day
- Alanna & Alicia – New Orleans
- Eliza & The Delusionals – Somebody
- Tia Gostelow – Mirrors
- The Fuss – Glass Houses
- Mince For Vince – Down
- Nocturnal Animals – Ashlee’s Berceuse
- Weekend Rage – The Ropes
- The Bitter Vics – Rock O Shell
- Cammy Cautious and the Wrestlers – Feet Up
- Amyl And The Sniffers – I’m Not A Loser
- Beyonce’s Fiances – La Sing
- Sette Bello – Wake up the dead
- The Trafalgars – You Wreck Me
- Cull The Band – Tearin’ Me Apart
- The Soft Boys – Insanely jealous
- Nataleigh – Quicksand
- King Jeff & The How Are Yous – Spinning Cactus
- Bang Bang Betty & the H-Bombs – That Mellow Saxophone
- The Frowning Clouds – Mayan Calender Girl
- Ukulele Death Squad – Hands Tied
- Cate Le Bon – Out to Sea
- Julia Jacklin – Don’t Know How to Keep Loving You
- The Reels – Shout and Deliver
- Karrku Reggae Band – Please Come Back
- Patti Smith – Summer Cannibals
- CAN – Last Night Sleep
- The Nerves – Hanging on the Telephone
- Undergound Lovers – Cold Feeling
- The Belair Lip Bombs – Stay Or Go
- Richard Thompson – I Feel So Good
- The Selecter – On My Radio
- Elvis Costello – Radio, Radio
- Angelique Kidjo – Once In A Lifetime
