Four Course Breakfast: 2024-07-13

  1. Fishtrap – Crayfish Samba
  2. Emily Wurramara ft. Tasman Keith – Lordy Lordy
  3. Nancy Bates – Blood Red Moon
  4. Liana Flores – Orange-coloured day
  5. Alanna & Alicia – New Orleans
  6. Eliza & The Delusionals – Somebody
  7. Tia Gostelow – Mirrors
  8. The Fuss – Glass Houses
  9. Mince For Vince – Down
  10. Nocturnal Animals – Ashlee’s Berceuse
  11. Weekend Rage – The Ropes
  12. The Bitter Vics – Rock O Shell
  13. Cammy Cautious and the Wrestlers – Feet Up
  14. Amyl And The Sniffers – I’m Not A Loser
  15. Beyonce’s Fiances – La Sing
  16. Sette Bello – Wake up the dead
  17. The Trafalgars – You Wreck Me
  18. Cull The Band – Tearin’ Me Apart
  19. The Soft Boys – Insanely jealous
  20. Nataleigh – Quicksand
  21. King Jeff & The How Are Yous – Spinning Cactus
  22. Bang Bang Betty & the H-Bombs – That Mellow Saxophone
  23. The Frowning Clouds – Mayan Calender Girl
  24. Ukulele Death Squad – Hands Tied
  25. Cate Le Bon – Out to Sea
  26. Julia Jacklin – Don’t Know How to Keep Loving You
  27. The Reels – Shout and Deliver
  28. Karrku Reggae Band – Please Come Back
  29. Patti Smith – Summer Cannibals
  30. CAN – Last Night Sleep
  31. The Nerves – Hanging on the Telephone
  32. Undergound Lovers – Cold Feeling
  33. The Belair Lip Bombs – Stay Or Go
  34. Richard Thompson – I Feel So Good
  35. The Selecter – On My Radio
  36. Elvis Costello – Radio, Radio
  37. Angelique Kidjo – Once In A Lifetime
