Four Course Breakfast: 2024-07-06

  1. Fishtrap – Crayfish Samba
  2. Emily Bettison – Caffeinate
  3. Emma Russack – Everything is Big
  4. Lizzie Hosking – Bubble
  5. Nataleigh – Quicksand
  6. Mum Friends – Clean
  7. Gift – Going In Circles
  8. The Dharma Chain – His Head
  9. The Flying Squad – Missing Parts
  10. Them Creepy Crawlies – Crazy Cats
  11. Beyonce’s Fiances – La Sing
  12. Hoodoo Gurus – Because You’re Mine
  13. Tee Vee Repairmann – Drowin’ (Dub)
  14. Itchy & The Nits – Eva’s Got A Parasite
  15. Billiam – Maid Dress
  16. Colourblind – Something About The Sun
  17. Alchemy of Rhythm – Going All Out
  18. Jess Day – Lilith
  19. Fontaines D.C. – Favourite (Radio Edit)
  20. Pat Keen – Dance With Wheeler
  21. Badbadnotgood – Audacia
  22. Cyndi Lauper – She bop
  23. Clayton Doley – Bully Stick
  24. Huey Lewis & the News – Hip to be square
  25. Stevie Wonder – Signed, sealed, delivered, I’m yours
  26. Queenie & Henry Wagons – Big City Blues
  27. Bob Dylan – Positively 4th Street
  28. Lola Young – Good books
  29. Jess Cornelius – Laps in the drug store
  30. Hatchie – Sugar & Spice
  31. Zeal – Yumi and the sky
  32. Ghyti – Smoke & mirrors
  33. Primal Scream – Rocks
  34. The Charlatans – Jesus hairdo
  35. Ride – Not fazed
  36. Cherry Daisies – Autumn
  37. Nancy Bates – Blood red moon
  38. Club Hoy – Not like that
  39. Axe & The Ivory – When I was a shelter
  40. Khruangbin – Todavia viva
