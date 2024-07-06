Four Course Breakfast: 2024-07-06

- Fishtrap – Crayfish Samba
- Emily Bettison – Caffeinate
- Emma Russack – Everything is Big
- Lizzie Hosking – Bubble
- Nataleigh – Quicksand
- Mum Friends – Clean
- Gift – Going In Circles
- The Dharma Chain – His Head
- The Flying Squad – Missing Parts
- Them Creepy Crawlies – Crazy Cats
- Beyonce’s Fiances – La Sing
- Hoodoo Gurus – Because You’re Mine
- Tee Vee Repairmann – Drowin’ (Dub)
- Itchy & The Nits – Eva’s Got A Parasite
- Billiam – Maid Dress
- Colourblind – Something About The Sun
- Alchemy of Rhythm – Going All Out
- Jess Day – Lilith
- Fontaines D.C. – Favourite (Radio Edit)
- Pat Keen – Dance With Wheeler
- Badbadnotgood – Audacia
- Cyndi Lauper – She bop
- Clayton Doley – Bully Stick
- Huey Lewis & the News – Hip to be square
- Stevie Wonder – Signed, sealed, delivered, I’m yours
- Queenie & Henry Wagons – Big City Blues
- Bob Dylan – Positively 4th Street
- Lola Young – Good books
- Jess Cornelius – Laps in the drug store
- Hatchie – Sugar & Spice
- Zeal – Yumi and the sky
- Ghyti – Smoke & mirrors
- Primal Scream – Rocks
- The Charlatans – Jesus hairdo
- Ride – Not fazed
- Cherry Daisies – Autumn
- Nancy Bates – Blood red moon
- Club Hoy – Not like that
- Axe & The Ivory – When I was a shelter
- Khruangbin – Todavia viva
Reader's opinions