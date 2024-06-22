Four Course Breakfast: 2024-06-22

Written by on June 22, 2024

  1. Fishtrap – Crayfish Samba
  2. Abigail Lapell – Anniversary Song
  3. Emma Russack – Everything is Big
  4. Peggy Gou & Lenny Kravitz – I Believe In Love Again
  5. Yours, Georgina – Dog Tired
  6. Fever Dream – Was
  7. Alison Newman – Things Are About To Get Dark
  8. Full Flower Moon Band – Devil
  9. Jess Day – Lilith
  10. The Flying Squad – Confessions of a Street Clown
  11. Vlad Dale – I Don’t Wanna Go To Work Today
  12. Ascend From Darkness – Intrinsic Apathy
  13. Alpha Wolf – Mangekyō
  14. Putrescent Seepage – Rotting Congregation
  15. Majak Door – Don’t Let Me Down
  16. Gift – Going In Circles
  17. Alchemy of Rhythm – Going All Out
  19. Royel Otis – Glory to Glory
  20. September Girls – Sister
  21. Stellar Sea – State Of Mind
  22. Renee Geyer – Love Don’t Live Here Anymore
  23. Emma Donovan & The Putbacks – My Goodness
  24. Dawn Landes – Romeo
  25. The Cruel Sea – Woman With Soul
  26. Lake Street Dive – Use Me Up
  27. Marianne Faithfull & Warren Ellis – So We’ll Go No More A Roving (Lord Byron)
  28. Jimi Hendrix – Purple Haze
  29. The Who – Who Are You?
  30. The Doors – Roadhouse Blues
  31. Dolly Parton & Porter Wagoner – The Last Thing on My Mind
  32. Tammy Wynette & George Jones – We’re Gona Hold On
  33. Steve Earle & Iris Dement – I’m Still In Love With You
  34. Faron Young – Hello Walls
  35. The Blackeyed Susans – A Cat Needs a Mouse
  36. Bakelite Radio – Hell to Pay
  37. Hell to Pay – Two Days On Five Days Off
  38. Ed Kuepper – Lah Di Doh
  39. The Go-Betweens – Right Here
