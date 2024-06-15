Four Course Breakfast: 2024-06-15

- Fishtrap – Crayfish Samba
- Abigail Lapell – Rattlesnake
- Emily Bettison – Caffeinate
- Emma Russack – Everything is Big
- Jess Locke – Red Moon Rising
- Peggy Gou – Seoulsi Peggygou
- Hellcat Speedracer feat. Millie Ford – Lovestruck
- Haptics – Haptic Touch
- State Library – Wildfire
- Exit Plan – All Gone
- Brave Mistakes – Aching Enough
- Northlane feat. Ian Kenny – Afterimage
- Alpha Wolf – A Terrible Day For Rain
- Amyl and The Sniffers – Facts
- Gee Tee – Ain’t Dumb
- Mannequin Death Squad feat. DZ Deathrays – Safe and Warm
- The Flying Squad – Fever Dreams
- Nathan May – Love From Me
- Matt Ward – Come Home Safe
- Johnny Cash – Well Alright
- King Stingray – Best Bits (radio edit)
- The Groovy Nobody – Fall into the Rhythm
- Lazy Ghost – Old Friend of Mine
- The Black Arm Band – Solid rock
- Emma Donovan & The Putbacks – Out the door
- Dan Sultan – Lonesome tears
- Jimmy Little – Black fella/white fella
- Jess Cornelius – People move on
- Sparks – Achoo
- Vampire Weekend – Run
- Dramarama – Anything anything (I’ll give you)
- The Blackeyed Susans – Mary Mac
- Mikelangelo and the Tin Star – The Amada
- Hoodoo Gurus – Death ship
- House of Pillars – Better late than never
- Incredible Bongo Band – Satisfaction (Can’t get no)
- Etta James – Leave your hat on
- Screamin’ Jay Hawkins – I put a spell on you
- Phoebe Go – Marmalade
- Jen Cloher – Annabelle
- Emily Wurramara – Midnight Blues
Reader's opinions