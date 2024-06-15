Four Course Breakfast: 2024-06-15

  1. Fishtrap – Crayfish Samba
  2. Abigail Lapell – Rattlesnake
  3. Emily Bettison – Caffeinate
  4. Emma Russack – Everything is Big
  5. Jess Locke – Red Moon Rising
  6. Peggy Gou – Seoulsi Peggygou
  7. Hellcat Speedracer feat. Millie Ford – Lovestruck
  8. Haptics – Haptic Touch
  9. State Library – Wildfire
  10. Exit Plan – All Gone
  11. Brave Mistakes – Aching Enough
  12. Northlane feat. Ian Kenny – Afterimage
  13. Alpha Wolf – A Terrible Day For Rain
  14. Amyl and The Sniffers – Facts
  15. Gee Tee – Ain’t Dumb
  16. Mannequin Death Squad feat. DZ Deathrays – Safe and Warm
  17. The Flying Squad – Fever Dreams
  18. Nathan May – Love From Me
  19. Matt Ward – Come Home Safe
  20. Johnny Cash – Well Alright
  21. King Stingray – Best Bits (radio edit)
  22. The Groovy Nobody – Fall into the Rhythm
  23. Lazy Ghost – Old Friend of Mine
  24. The Black Arm Band – Solid rock
  25. Emma Donovan & The Putbacks – Out the door
  26. Dan Sultan – Lonesome tears
  27. Jimmy Little – Black fella/white fella
  28. Jess Cornelius – People move on
  29. Sparks – Achoo
  30. Vampire Weekend – Run
  31. Dramarama – Anything anything (I’ll give you)
  32. The Blackeyed Susans – Mary Mac
  33. Mikelangelo and the Tin Star – The Amada
  34. Hoodoo Gurus – Death ship
  35. House of Pillars – Better late than never
  36. Incredible Bongo Band – Satisfaction (Can’t get no)
  37. Etta James – Leave your hat on
  38. Screamin’ Jay Hawkins – I put a spell on you
  39. Phoebe Go – Marmalade
  40. Jen Cloher – Annabelle
  41. Emily Wurramara – Midnight Blues
