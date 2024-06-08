Four Course Breakfast: 2024-06-08

- Fishtrap – Crayfish Samba
- Emily Wurramara – Midnight Blues
- Tashi Marie – Hard-wired
- Rebma Rose – Only If He Were Mine
- Phoebe Go – 7 Up
- Emma Russack – Everything is Big
- Melanie Martinez – Faerie Soirée
- The Yellow Wallpaper – Let’s Live
- Ghyti – When Tomorrow Comes
- The Sundials – Baby
- Exit Plan – All Gone
- The Fadeaways – Rack my mind
- Zombeaches – A Welders Burn
- Chrome Cage – Siege Master
- Ukulele Death Squad – Hands Tied
- Lazy Ghost – Weekend
- King Stingray – Best Bits
- Ephemerons – Downstream (Attacke 2024 Remix)
- Howlin Wolf – Spoonful
- Gift – Wish Me Away
- Anna Echo and the High Tides – Eyes In The Half Light
- The Lemon Twigs – Church Bells
- Beyonce’s Fiances – La Sing
- The Go-Betweens – Quiet Heart
- Mia Dyson – These Words
- The Specials – A Message to You Rudy
- Professor Ratbaggy – Love Letter
- Bill Ryder-Jones – If Tomorrow Starts Without Me
- John Prine – Clocks & Spoons
- Wireheads – Life After Winter
- Rodriguez – This Is Not a Song, It’s An Outburst: Or, The Establishment Blues
- Lucinda Williams – Righteously
- Pokey LaFarge – Like A Sailor
- B52’s – Private Idaho
- Delivery + Workhorse – Who Makes Demands?
- Aldous Harding – Old Peel
- The Lovely Eggs – Don’t Look At Me (I Don’t like It)
- Cash Savage & The Last Drinks – Keep Working At Your Job
