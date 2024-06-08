Four Course Breakfast: 2024-06-08

  1. Fishtrap – Crayfish Samba
  2. Emily Wurramara – Midnight Blues
  3. Tashi Marie – Hard-wired
  4. Rebma Rose – Only If He Were Mine
  5. Phoebe Go – 7 Up
  6. Emma Russack – Everything is Big
  7. Melanie Martinez – Faerie Soirée
  8. The Yellow Wallpaper – Let’s Live
  9. Ghyti – When Tomorrow Comes
  10. The Sundials – Baby
  11. Exit Plan – All Gone
  12. The Fadeaways – Rack my mind
  13. Zombeaches – A Welders Burn
  14. Chrome Cage – Siege Master
  15. Ukulele Death Squad – Hands Tied
  16. Lazy Ghost – Weekend
  17. King Stingray – Best Bits
  18. Ephemerons – Downstream (Attacke 2024 Remix)
  19. Howlin Wolf – Spoonful
  20. Gift – Wish Me Away
  21. Anna Echo and the High Tides – Eyes In The Half Light
  22. The Lemon Twigs – Church Bells
  23. Beyonce’s Fiances – La Sing
  24. The Go-Betweens – Quiet Heart
  25. Mia Dyson – These Words
  26. The Specials – A Message to You Rudy
  27. Professor Ratbaggy – Love Letter
  28. Bill Ryder-Jones – If Tomorrow Starts Without Me
  29. John Prine – Clocks & Spoons
  30. Wireheads – Life After Winter
  31. Rodriguez – This Is Not a Song, It’s An Outburst: Or, The Establishment Blues
  32. Lucinda Williams – Righteously
  33. Pokey LaFarge – Like A Sailor
  34. B52’s – Private Idaho
  35. Delivery + Workhorse – Who Makes Demands?
  36. Aldous Harding – Old Peel
  37. The Lovely Eggs – Don’t Look At Me (I Don’t like It)
  38. Cash Savage & The Last Drinks – Keep Working At Your Job
