Four Course Breakfast: 2024-05-25

Written by on May 25, 2024

  1. Fishtrap – Crayfish Samba
  2. Kate Alexander – Blossoms
  3. Rebma Rose – Only If He Were Mine
  4. Emily Wurramara – Midnight Blues
  5. Keaper – Atonement
  6. Axe & the Ivory – When I Was A Shelter
  7. Jess Locke – Rocket To Ride
  8. Sette Bello – Wake up the dead
  9. Full Cream – Briefcase
  10. State Library – For Better or Worse
  11. The Yellow Wallpaper – Let’s Live
  12. Cull the Band – I’ll Be Your Navigator
  13. Chrome Cage – Siege Master
  14. Thornhill – Obsession
  15. Summer Flake – Nothing Lasts Forever
  16. Keli Holiday – disco
  17. Ephemerons – Downstream (Attacke 2024 Remix)
  18. Peter Garrett – Hey Archetype
  19. Them Creepy Crawlies – Crazy Cats
  20. Overnight Oats – Kansas
  21. Jess Day – Lilith
  22. Ikebe Shakedown, The Jive Turkeys – No Answer
  23. Ruby Hunter – I am a woman
  24. Placement – Lost Sun
  25. The Blue Aeroplanes – Jacket Hangs
  26. Paul Kelly – Winter Coat
  27. The Chills – I Love My Leather Jacket
  28. Dru Hill – How deep is your love
  29. Swans – Blood On Your Hands
  30. Sentridoh – It’s So Hard to Fall in Love
  31. Yo La Tengo – Autumn Sweater
  32. Kikagaku Moyo/幾何学模様 – Nana
  33. The Clean – Anything Could Happen
  34. The Peep Tempel – Big Fish
  35. Pavement – Gold Sounds
  36. The Lemon Twigs – I Should’ve Known Right From The Start
  37. Shannon and the Clams – Point of Being Right
  38. Firewater – When I Burn This Place Down
  39. The Pogues – Dirty Old Town
