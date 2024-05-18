Four Course Breakfast: 2024-05-18

May 18, 2024

  1. Fishtrap – Crayfish Samba
  2. Charlotte Day Wilson – New Day
  3. Ngaiire – Moonshine
  4. Rebma Rose – Only If He Were Mine
  5. Gift – Wish Me Away
  6. Telenova – Power
  7. Pine Point – Trying
  8. Sweeping Promises – You Shatter
  9. Sette Bello – Wake up the dead
  10. Jess Day – Lilith
  11. Overnight Oats – Kansas
  12. Cull the Band – I’ll Be Your Navigator
  13. Mannequin Death Squad feat. DZ Deathrays – Safe and Warm
  14. Body Horrors – Crickets
  15. The Buoys – Check Mate
  16. The Cold Field – All Alone
  17. September Girls – Ships
  18. Brave Mistakes – Aching Enough
  19. Brain Eno, Roger Eno, Daniel Lanois – Deep Blue day
  20. State Library – Wildfire
  21. Sufjan Stevens – Fourth of July
  22. M83 – We own the sky
  23. Screamfeeder feat Adalita – Wrote You Off
  24. The national – fake empire
  25. rogue wave – lake michigan
  26. Pixies – Dig For Fire
  27. Big Thief – Real Love
  28. Father John Misty – nancy from now on
  29. Beachwood Sparks – forget the song
  30. Huxton Creepers – autumn leaves
  31. The Lime Spiders – Slave Girl
  32. the dagoes – ten years on
  33. Royel Otis – Daisy Chain
  34. Winterbourne – Do Nothing
  35. Husky – Ghost
  36. Baxter Dury – Prince of Tears
  37. John Cooper Clarke – Conditional Discharge
  38. The Jayhawks – Quiet corners and empty spaces
