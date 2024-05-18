Four Course Breakfast: 2024-05-18

- Fishtrap – Crayfish Samba
- Charlotte Day Wilson – New Day
- Ngaiire – Moonshine
- Rebma Rose – Only If He Were Mine
- Gift – Wish Me Away
- Telenova – Power
- Pine Point – Trying
- Sweeping Promises – You Shatter
- Sette Bello – Wake up the dead
- Jess Day – Lilith
- Overnight Oats – Kansas
- Cull the Band – I’ll Be Your Navigator
- Mannequin Death Squad feat. DZ Deathrays – Safe and Warm
- Body Horrors – Crickets
- The Buoys – Check Mate
- The Cold Field – All Alone
- September Girls – Ships
- Brave Mistakes – Aching Enough
- Brain Eno, Roger Eno, Daniel Lanois – Deep Blue day
- State Library – Wildfire
- Sufjan Stevens – Fourth of July
- M83 – We own the sky
- Screamfeeder feat Adalita – Wrote You Off
- The national – fake empire
- rogue wave – lake michigan
- Pixies – Dig For Fire
- Big Thief – Real Love
- Father John Misty – nancy from now on
- Beachwood Sparks – forget the song
- Huxton Creepers – autumn leaves
- The Lime Spiders – Slave Girl
- the dagoes – ten years on
- Royel Otis – Daisy Chain
- Winterbourne – Do Nothing
- Husky – Ghost
- Baxter Dury – Prince of Tears
- John Cooper Clarke – Conditional Discharge
- The Jayhawks – Quiet corners and empty spaces
