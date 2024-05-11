Four Course Breakfast: 2024-05-11

  1. Fishtrap – Crayfish Samba
  2. Rebma Rose – Only If He Were Mine
  3. Sofia Menguita – Everyone I’ve Ever Loved
  4. Chappell Roan – Good Luck, Babe!
  5. Telenova – Teardrop
  6. Overnight Oats – Kansas
  7. This Space is Ours – House Of Flames
  8. Jess Day – Lilith
  9. Lemmings – September
  10. Alison Newman – Things Are About To Get Dark
  11. Thunder Speaks – Hawkmoth
  12. James Baker & the Groundbreakers – Garage
  13. Chrome Cage – Siege Master
  14. Tess & The Details – Take A Number
  15. Peefe – Burn (Extended Mix)
  16. Gift – Wish Me Away
  17. Keaper – Atonement
  18. The Groovy Nobody – Fall into the Rhythm
  19. Molly Rocket – God Damn
  20. Billy Tibbals – Onwards and Upwards
  21. King Stingray – Through The Trees
  22. Desmond Dekker – You Can Get it If You Really Want It
  23. Dave & Ansil Collins – Double Barrel
  24. Bob Marley – Is This Love
  25. UB40 & Chrissie Hynde – I Got You Babe
  26. Showoff – Borderline
  27. Tom Waits – I Don’t Wanna Grow Up
  28. Tom Waits – Eggs And Sausage
  29. The Mountain Goats – Lakeside View Apartment Suite
  30. Australian Crawl – Lakeside
  31. Cull – The Band – I’ll Be Your Navigator
  32. The Pogues – Navigator
  33. Norman Greenbaum – Petaluma
  34. Del Rey – Balmain to Newtown
  35. The April Maze – The Bishop Who Ate His Boots
  36. Luker and Southern – Ten Miles to Abingdon
  37. Melanie – Lay Down
  38. Delbert McClinton – Pancho & Lefty
  39. Jimmy and the Boys – They Won’t Let My Girlfriend Talk to Me
  40. Lisa Miller – I’m Gonna Live My Life (I’m Gonna Take My Time)
