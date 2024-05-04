Four Course Breakfast: 2024-05-04

- Fishtrap – Crayfish Samba
- Emma Donovan – Til My Song Is Done
- Caiti Baker – Stay Down
- Telenova – Power
- Gift – Wish Me Away
- Chappell Roan – Good Luck, Babe!
- Part Time Lovers – New Girl
- Ghyti – When Tomorrow Comes
- The Sundials – Baby
- Tushar – Peaches and Wine
- Purée – I Guess You Were Right
- Rend – Rend
- Alpha Wolf – A Terrible Day For Rain
- Ascend From Darkness – Intrinsic Apathy
- Hayley Mary – One Last Drag
- James Baker & the Groundbreakers – Change a Thing
- Frank Turner feat Teenage Joans – Girl From The Record Shop
- Towns – Birthdays
- Overnight Oats – Kansas
- Venus In Furs – 2HB
- Radiohead – High and dry
- The Cold Field – All Alone
- Molly Rocket – God Damn
- Suede – Metal Mickey
- Jupiter 5 – Mockingbird Mosh
- Roxy Music – Love is the drug
- Bity Booker – The cuckoo
- Grace Cummings – Without you
- Leonard Cohen – Hey, that’s no way to say goodbye
- Bob Dylan and Johnny Cash – Girl from the north country
- Alpha Beta Fox – Pins and needles
- The Jesus and Mary Chain feat. Hope Sandoval – Sometimes always
- Camp Cope – Done
- The Goon Sax – Make time 4 love
- Johnny Sayles – Don’t turn your back on me
- Didi Noel – Let the music play
- The Ringleaders – Baby what’s happened to our love
- Gwen Davis – My man don’t think I know
- Pine Point – Trying
- Mark Curtis and the Flannelettes – Kilometres
- Laura Veirs – Saltbreakers
- Ryan Martin John – Party song
