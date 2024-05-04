Four Course Breakfast: 2024-05-04

Written by on May 4, 2024

  1. Fishtrap – Crayfish Samba
  2. Emma Donovan – Til My Song Is Done
  3. Caiti Baker – Stay Down
  4. Telenova – Power
  5. Gift – Wish Me Away
  6. Chappell Roan – Good Luck, Babe!
  7. Part Time Lovers – New Girl
  8. Ghyti – When Tomorrow Comes
  9. The Sundials – Baby
  10. Tushar – Peaches and Wine
  11. Purée – I Guess You Were Right
  12. Rend – Rend
  13. Alpha Wolf – A Terrible Day For Rain
  14. Ascend From Darkness – Intrinsic Apathy
  15. Hayley Mary – One Last Drag
  16. James Baker & the Groundbreakers – Change a Thing
  17. Frank Turner feat Teenage Joans – Girl From The Record Shop
  18. Towns – Birthdays
  19. Overnight Oats – Kansas
  20. Venus In Furs – 2HB
  21. Radiohead – High and dry
  22. The Cold Field – All Alone
  23. Molly Rocket – God Damn
  24. Suede – Metal Mickey
  25. Jupiter 5 – Mockingbird Mosh
  26. Roxy Music – Love is the drug
  27. Bity Booker – The cuckoo
  28. Grace Cummings – Without you
  29. Leonard Cohen – Hey, that’s no way to say goodbye
  30. Bob Dylan and Johnny Cash – Girl from the north country
  31. Alpha Beta Fox – Pins and needles
  32. The Jesus and Mary Chain feat. Hope Sandoval – Sometimes always
  33. Camp Cope – Done
  34. The Goon Sax – Make time 4 love
  35. Johnny Sayles – Don’t turn your back on me
  36. Didi Noel – Let the music play
  37. The Ringleaders – Baby what’s happened to our love
  38. Gwen Davis – My man don’t think I know
  39. Pine Point – Trying
  40. Mark Curtis and the Flannelettes – Kilometres
  41. Laura Veirs – Saltbreakers
  42. Ryan Martin John – Party song
