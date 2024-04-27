Four Course Breakfast: 2024-04-27

- Fishtrap – Crayfish Samba
- Keaper – Atonement
- Chloe: the brand – Smoker’s Deck
- Rebma Rose – Only If He Were Mine
- Jessica Luxx – The Temple
- Slow Pulp – Doubt
- Mia Dyson – Come To Me
- Joan & The Giants – Born In The Wrong Time
- West Thebarton – Certificate
- Molly Rocket – God Damn
- Towns – Birthdays
- Purée – I Guess You Were Right
- Body Horrors – Crickets
- Dr Sure’s Unusual Practice – Ophelia
- Frank Turner feat Teenage Joans – Girl From The Record Shop
- James Baker & the Groundbreakers – Garage
- Jaimie Branch – Take over the world
- Jupiter 5 – Elephant Finger
- The Mushniks – Be Whadda Want
- ZZ Top – Precious and Grace
- Pixy Jones – Hold Your Tongue
- Haptics – The Spark
- Ngaiire – The Less I Know The Better single
- Electric Fields – One Milkali (One Blood)
- Crocodylus – Cup of Tea
- Rolling Blackout Coastal Fever – French press
- Dick Diver – Percentage Points
- THE TRIANGLES – the other side of the pillow
- mojave 3 – yer feet
- Slowdive – Star Roving
- Ride – Chrome Waves
- Ron Sexsmith – Strawberry Blonde
- Ray LaMontagne – Narrow Escape
- Elvis Costello – I Wanna Be Loved (Extended Smooch ‘n’ Runny Version) #####
- Bridezilla – brown paper bag
- Julia Jacklin – Lydia Wears A Cross
- Phoebe Bridgers – Motion Sickness
- Dean and Britta – The Sun In Still Sunny
- My Morning Jacket – My Morning Jacket
Reader's opinions