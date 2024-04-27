Four Course Breakfast: 2024-04-27

  1. Fishtrap – Crayfish Samba
  2. Keaper – Atonement
  3. Chloe: the brand – Smoker’s Deck
  4. Rebma Rose – Only If He Were Mine
  5. Jessica Luxx – The Temple
  6. Slow Pulp – Doubt
  7. Mia Dyson – Come To Me
  8. Joan & The Giants – Born In The Wrong Time
  9. West Thebarton – Certificate
  10. Molly Rocket – God Damn
  11. Towns – Birthdays
  12. Purée – I Guess You Were Right
  13. Body Horrors – Crickets
  14. Dr Sure’s Unusual Practice – Ophelia
  15. Frank Turner feat Teenage Joans – Girl From The Record Shop
  16. James Baker & the Groundbreakers – Garage
  17. Jaimie Branch – Take over the world
  18. Jupiter 5 – Elephant Finger
  19. The Mushniks – Be Whadda Want
  20. ZZ Top – Precious and Grace
  21. Pixy Jones – Hold Your Tongue
  22. Haptics – The Spark
  23. Ngaiire – The Less I Know The Better single
  24. Electric Fields – One Milkali (One Blood)
  25. Crocodylus – Cup of Tea
  26. Rolling Blackout Coastal Fever – French press
  27. Dick Diver – Percentage Points
  28. THE TRIANGLES – the other side of the pillow
  29. mojave 3 – yer feet
  30. Slowdive – Star Roving
  31. Ride – Chrome Waves
  32. Ron Sexsmith – Strawberry Blonde
  33. Ray LaMontagne – Narrow Escape
  34. Elvis Costello – I Wanna Be Loved (Extended Smooch ‘n’ Runny Version) #####
  35. Bridezilla – brown paper bag
  36. Julia Jacklin – Lydia Wears A Cross
  37. Phoebe Bridgers – Motion Sickness
  38. Dean and Britta – The Sun In Still Sunny
  39. My Morning Jacket – My Morning Jacket
