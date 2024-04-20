Four Course Breakfast: 2024-04-20

April 20, 2024

  1. fishtrap – crayfish samba
  2. Chappell Roan – Good Luck, Babe!
  3. Emma Donovan – Til My Song Is Done
  4. Peach PRC – Secret
  5. Gift – Wish Me Away
  6. Big Scary – The end of the road
  7. Keaper – Atonement
  8. Sachet – The Lodger
  9. Molly Rocket – God Damn
  10. Overnight Oats – Kansas
  11. Puree – I guess You Werte Right
  12. Towns – Birthdays
  13. Stimpies – Rat Race
  14. Full Flower Moon Band – West Side
  15. Ripcord – Frozen in time
  16. Rosalie Chilvers – Ego Tripping
  17. The Cold Field – All alone
  18. The Master’s Apprentices – Undecided
  19. The Master’s Apprentices – Turn Up Your Radio
  20. HEarts and Rockets – The Promise
  21. The Cerebral Paisley – (I didn’t come here for) Shakespeare
  22. Crown of Thorns – Going Down
  23. Sea Stories – You Shook Me All Night Long
  24. Augie March – One Crowded Hour
  25. God – My Pal
  26. Lou Reed – Perfect Day
  27. Lou Reed – Dirty Boulevard
  28. Jeff Duff Orchestra – Walk on the Wild Side
  29. The Lime Spiders – 25th Hour
  30. The Saints – Story of Love
  31. Mary-Jo Starr – Throw Your Arms Around Me
  32. Sammi Smith – Help Me Make it Through the Night
  33. Emmylou Harris – Two More Bottles of Wine
  34. Carla Thomas – Every Ounce of Strength
  35. Link Wray – Fire and Brimstone
  36. Mavis Staples – I’m Tired
  37. Cortney Barnett – Depreston
