Four Course Breakfast: 2024-04-20

- fishtrap – crayfish samba
- Chappell Roan – Good Luck, Babe!
- Emma Donovan – Til My Song Is Done
- Peach PRC – Secret
- Gift – Wish Me Away
- Big Scary – The end of the road
- Keaper – Atonement
- Sachet – The Lodger
- Molly Rocket – God Damn
- Overnight Oats – Kansas
- Puree – I guess You Werte Right
- Towns – Birthdays
- Stimpies – Rat Race
- Full Flower Moon Band – West Side
- Ripcord – Frozen in time
- Rosalie Chilvers – Ego Tripping
- The Cold Field – All alone
- The Master’s Apprentices – Undecided
- The Master’s Apprentices – Turn Up Your Radio
- HEarts and Rockets – The Promise
- The Cerebral Paisley – (I didn’t come here for) Shakespeare
- Crown of Thorns – Going Down
- Sea Stories – You Shook Me All Night Long
- Augie March – One Crowded Hour
- God – My Pal
- Lou Reed – Perfect Day
- Lou Reed – Dirty Boulevard
- Jeff Duff Orchestra – Walk on the Wild Side
- The Lime Spiders – 25th Hour
- The Saints – Story of Love
- Mary-Jo Starr – Throw Your Arms Around Me
- Sammi Smith – Help Me Make it Through the Night
- Emmylou Harris – Two More Bottles of Wine
- Carla Thomas – Every Ounce of Strength
- Link Wray – Fire and Brimstone
- Mavis Staples – I’m Tired
- Cortney Barnett – Depreston
Reader's opinions