Four Course Breakfast: 2024-04-13

  1. Fishtrap – Crayfish Samba
  2. Daymé Arocena – I rather let it go
  3. Caressa – Suzie’s Seats
  4. Chappell Roan – Good Luck, Babe!
  5. Erin Buku – Hey Mumma
  6. Madam Super Trash – Old Skin For New
  7. Elsy Wameyo – Piny Lara
  8. Keaper – Atonement
  9. The Sundials – Do it For Myself
  10. Jackulson – I Just Decide
  11. Elizabeth Prophet – Mind Snare in the Simulacrum
  12. Zombeaches feat. Wolfgang Buckley – Now In Red
  13. Towns – Birthdays
  14. Drunk Mums – New Australia
  15. Hearts and Rockets – The Promise
  16. Rosalie Chilvers – Ego Tripping
  17. Overnight Oats – Kansas
  18. The Vovos – Ernie
  19. The Cold Field – All Alone
  20. Joan & The Giants – Born In The Wrong Time
  21. The Sooks – Sunburnt Smile
  22. Royel Otis – Oysters In My Pocket
  23. Inspiral Carpets – Well of Seven Heads
  24. Ocean Colour Scene – 100 Floors of Perception
  25. The Stones Roses – Elephant Stone
  26. The Charlatans – Sproston Green
  27. Isabel Rumble – Body of Clay
  28. Jessica Luxx – Heavy Lifting
  29. Better Oblivion Community Center – Dylan Thomas
  30. Buffy Sainte-Marie – Universal Solider
  31. Billy Bragg – Rumours of War
  32. Midnight Oil – Short Memory
  33. Bryan Ferry – A Hard Rains Gonna Fall
  34. Lynne Randell – Ciao Baby
  35. The Twilights – 9:50
  36. Lords of Gravity – Funnel Web
  37. Wrong Turn – Slow Down
  38. The Dunhill Blues – 5 Nights in Havana
  39. Molten Universe – The Captor & The Captive One
  40. Midnight Woolf – New Kind of Kick
  41. The Cramps – Nest of the Cuckoo Bird
  42. Justin Townes Earle – Far Away in Another Town
