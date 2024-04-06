Four Course Breakfast: 2024-04-06

Written by on April 6, 2024

  1. Fishtrap – Crayfish Samba
  2. Emma Donovan – Til My Song Is Done
  3. Erin Buku – Hey Mumma
  4. Sofia Menguita – Everyone I’ve Ever Loved
  5. Peach PRC – Secret
  6. Reliqa – Terminal
  7. Sachet – Redecabbaged
  8. Sleater‐Kinney – Needlessly Wild
  9. Lemmings – Glitter
  10. The Sundials – Do it For Myself
  11. Elizabeth Prophet – Mind Snare in the Simulacrum
  12. The Vovos – Ernie
  13. Full Tone Generator – Take Me
  14. The Rationals – I Need You
  15. Ripcord – Frozen In Time
  16. Jackulson – I Just Decide
  17. Pixy Jones – Hold Your Tongue
  18. King Stingray – Through The Trees
  19. Fair Call – StickiTuDaMan
  20. Mr Ben & the Bens – When They Hear Your Name
  21. This Space is Ours – House Of Flames
  22. Billy Tibbals – Best Day I Ever Had
  23. Barracudas – Two Sides Of The Coin (Demo Version)
  24. Ducks Ltd. – Gleaming Spires
  25. Surf! Terror! Panic! – The Haunting of Babelini Ankle-Snapper
  26. Robyn Hitchcock – The Cheese Alarm
  27. The Rutles – Cheese and Onions
  28. The Dolly Rocker Movement – My Heavenly Way
  29. Allah Las – Mulberry Jam
  30. Warpaint – Common Blue
  31. Zig Zag – I Care About You
  32. Jim Griffin – Brush with Doom
  33. Ed Kuepper – Also Sprach The King Of Euro-Disco
  34. Dead Moon – Graveyard
  35. Robert Forster – Tender Years
  36. Stephen Malkmus – The Hook
  37. Esko Wallace – Sneaking and Cheating
  38. The Meters – Tippi-Toes
  39. The Quantic Soul Orchestra – Father (Soul)
  40. Los Palms – Sorrows
