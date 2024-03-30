Four Course Breakfast: 2024-03-30

- Fishtrap – Crayfish Samba
- Holly Humberstone – Dive
- Joanna Sternberg – I’ve Got Me
- Adrianne Lenker – No Machine
- My Chérie – Don’t Compare Yourself
- Mia Dyson – Ragged Friend
- It’s A Hoax – Trying For Easy
- single – single
- Rosalie Chilvers – Ego Tripping
- The Menscheviks – Been in Love (Once)
- Daily Heads – Cocoon
- Colourblind – Longsleeves
- Zombeaches – Now In Red feat. Wolfgang Buckley
- Sic Waiting – Uncommon Veins
- The Decline – The Most Expensive Chips I’ve Ever Had
- The Golden Gaytimes – Swipe Right Swipe Left
- Joan & The Giants – Born In The Wrong Time
- The Trafalgars – Get You Back Again
- The Midnight Mares – Boneyard Matinee
- Dead Wi†ch – Sunshine
- King Stingray – Through The Trees
- Luna – California (All the Way)
- Beachwood Sparks – forget the song
- Fleet Foxes – blue ridge mountains
- GT Stringer – left hand yiros
- the artisans – same dress, different girl
- Coldwave – Spurs for business cards
- Ella Ion – When The Rain Falls Heavy Outside
- Winterbourne – Apple Tree
- Winterbourne – Winterbourne
- Trashcan Sinatras & Ali Smith – Half An Apple
- That Petrol Emotion – It’s A Good Thing
- Magazine – The Light Pours Out Of Me
- The Gun Club – Good Bye Johnny
- Sugar – If I Can’t Change Your Mind
- The Monkees – Me & Magdalena
Reader's opinions