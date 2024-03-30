Four Course Breakfast: 2024-03-30

Written by on March 30, 2024

  1. Fishtrap – Crayfish Samba
  2. Holly Humberstone – Dive
  3. Joanna Sternberg – I’ve Got Me
  4. Adrianne Lenker – No Machine
  5. My Chérie – Don’t Compare Yourself
  6. Mia Dyson – Ragged Friend
  7. It’s A Hoax – Trying For Easy
  8. single – single
  9. Rosalie Chilvers – Ego Tripping
  10. The Menscheviks – Been in Love (Once)
  11. Daily Heads – Cocoon
  12. Colourblind – Longsleeves
  13. Zombeaches – Now In Red feat. Wolfgang Buckley
  14. Sic Waiting – Uncommon Veins
  15. The Decline – The Most Expensive Chips I’ve Ever Had
  16. The Golden Gaytimes – Swipe Right Swipe Left
  17. Joan & The Giants – Born In The Wrong Time
  18. The Trafalgars – Get You Back Again
  19. The Midnight Mares – Boneyard Matinee
  20. Dead Wi†ch – Sunshine
  21. King Stingray – Through The Trees
  22. Luna – California (All the Way)
  23. Beachwood Sparks – forget the song
  24. Fleet Foxes – blue ridge mountains
  25. GT Stringer – left hand yiros
  26. the artisans – same dress, different girl
  27. Coldwave – Spurs for business cards
  28. Ella Ion – When The Rain Falls Heavy Outside
  29. Winterbourne – Apple Tree
  30. Winterbourne – Winterbourne
  31. Trashcan Sinatras & Ali Smith – Half An Apple
  32. That Petrol Emotion – It’s A Good Thing
  33. Magazine – The Light Pours Out Of Me
  34. The Gun Club – Good Bye Johnny
  35. Sugar – If I Can’t Change Your Mind
  36. The Monkees – Me & Magdalena
