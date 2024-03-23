Four Course Breakfast: 2024-03-23

Written by on March 23, 2024

  1. Fishtrap – Crayfish Smaba
  2. Roadkill 66 – Hard Rubbish Roadster
  3. Radio Birdman – Smith & Wesson
  4. The DAMNED – Stranger on the Town
  5. Iggy & The Stooges – Search & Destroy
  6. Jarvis Humby – Get on Board My Time
  7. Inspiral Carpets – Keep the Circle Around
  8. Groove Tunnel – Rainy Day
  9. The Nerve – Submarine
  10. The Dunhill Blues – 5 Nights in Havana
  11. Thee Pyscho Delmatcis – Mr Brown
  12. The Interncontinental Playboys – Just Turn On
  13. Johnny Casino & The Secrets – Stop! And Think it Over
  14. Phoebe Bridgers – So Much Wine
  15. Jessica Luxx – Alone
  16. Nick Vulture – Really Good
  17. The Vovos – Horse of Freedom
  18. BAREFOOT BOWLS CLUB – No Shirt (No Deal)
  19. Drinking Girls & Boys Choir – Listen to Me
  20. Georgie Fame – Down Along the Cove
  21. Ella Fitzgerald – Savoy Truffle
  22. The Beatles – Blackbird
  23. The Handsome Family – Eleanor Rigby
  24. The Stones Roses – I Am the Resurrection
  25. Kula Shaker – Hey Dude
  26. Happy Mondays – Stayin’ Alive
  27. The Saucer-Men – Ghost of Jonny Cash
  28. Lucky Seven – Thirteen Women
  29. Intoxcia – C C Rider
  30. Johnny Dark – Grave Mistake
  31. Girlschool – Race With the Devil
  32. The Vaselines – Nothing to Lose
  33. Young & Moody Band – Don’t Do That
  34. Suzi Quatro – 48 Crash
  35. Isabel Rumble – Body of Clay
  36. Naomi Keyte – Hard to Make Plans
  37. Holly Throsby – We’re Good People, But Why Don’t We Show It
  38. Lisa Miller – I Hope I Never
  39. Desmond Dekker – Rude Train Boy
  40. The Beat – Tears of a Clown
  41. MADNESS – Night Boat to Cairo
  42. The Bureau – Only for Sheep
  43. Terry Hall & Sinead O’Connor – All Kinds of Everything
  44. Jo Jo Zep & The Falcons – All I Wanna Do
  45. Gram Parsons – Stll Feeling Blue
  46. Iris Dement – Infamous Angel
