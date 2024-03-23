Four Course Breakfast: 2024-03-23

- Fishtrap – Crayfish Smaba
- Roadkill 66 – Hard Rubbish Roadster
- Radio Birdman – Smith & Wesson
- The DAMNED – Stranger on the Town
- Iggy & The Stooges – Search & Destroy
- Jarvis Humby – Get on Board My Time
- Inspiral Carpets – Keep the Circle Around
- Groove Tunnel – Rainy Day
- The Nerve – Submarine
- The Dunhill Blues – 5 Nights in Havana
- Thee Pyscho Delmatcis – Mr Brown
- The Interncontinental Playboys – Just Turn On
- Johnny Casino & The Secrets – Stop! And Think it Over
- Phoebe Bridgers – So Much Wine
- Jessica Luxx – Alone
- Nick Vulture – Really Good
- The Vovos – Horse of Freedom
- BAREFOOT BOWLS CLUB – No Shirt (No Deal)
- Drinking Girls & Boys Choir – Listen to Me
- Georgie Fame – Down Along the Cove
- Ella Fitzgerald – Savoy Truffle
- The Beatles – Blackbird
- The Handsome Family – Eleanor Rigby
- The Stones Roses – I Am the Resurrection
- Kula Shaker – Hey Dude
- Happy Mondays – Stayin’ Alive
- The Saucer-Men – Ghost of Jonny Cash
- Lucky Seven – Thirteen Women
- Intoxcia – C C Rider
- Johnny Dark – Grave Mistake
- Girlschool – Race With the Devil
- The Vaselines – Nothing to Lose
- Young & Moody Band – Don’t Do That
- Suzi Quatro – 48 Crash
- Isabel Rumble – Body of Clay
- Naomi Keyte – Hard to Make Plans
- Holly Throsby – We’re Good People, But Why Don’t We Show It
- Lisa Miller – I Hope I Never
- Desmond Dekker – Rude Train Boy
- The Beat – Tears of a Clown
- MADNESS – Night Boat to Cairo
- The Bureau – Only for Sheep
- Terry Hall & Sinead O’Connor – All Kinds of Everything
- Jo Jo Zep & The Falcons – All I Wanna Do
- Gram Parsons – Stll Feeling Blue
- Iris Dement – Infamous Angel
Reader's opinions