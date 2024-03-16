Four Course Breakfast: 2024-03-16

Written by on March 16, 2024

  1. Fishtrap – Crayfish Samba
  2. Dan Sultan – Old Fitzroy
  3. Missy Higgins – The Biggest Dissapointment
  4. Frank Yamma – She Cried
  5. The Black Eyed Susans – Smokin’ Johhny Cash
  6. Dave Graney – Rock n’ Roll Is Where I Hide
  7. Hayley Mary – Like A Woman Should
  8. Endless Boogie – Smoking Figs in the Back Yard
  9. Ween – I’m Holding You
  10. Bad//Dreems – Gutful
  11. Tom T. Hall – The Year That Clayton Delaney Died
  12. Urge Overkill – Girl, You’ll be a Woman Soon
  13. Karl Blau – That’s How I Got to Memphis
  14. Karen Dalton – Little Bit Of Rain
  15. Angie Hart – Reckless
  16. Oscar the Wild – Movie
  17. The Sloe Ruin – Don’t Call My Name
  18. Tom Waits – Ol’ 55
  19. Tom Waits – Better Off Without a Wife
  20. Tom Waits – Ruby’s Arms
  21. Bella White – Rhododendron
  22. Bakelite Radio – St James Infirmary
  23. Jo Jo Zep and the Falcons – Hit and Run
  24. Vika and Linda – It Starts with Snow
  25. Sherry Rich & the Grevous Angels – Trying to Write a Love Song
  26. Chris Wilson – 24 Hours From Tulsa
  27. Lydia Loveless – Verlaine Shot Rimbaud
  28. Lucinda Williams – It’s A Long Way to the Top
  29. The Lachy Doley Group – Back in Black
  30. Hey Harriet – Let’s Dance
  31. Ashton Fraser – Ella
  32. Watchouse – Wildfire
  33. Dusty Lee’s Wasted Wanderers – God Damn Anything
  34. Bob Dylan – You’re a Big Girl Now
  35. Janis Joplin – Cry Baby
  36. Tom Jones – Soul of A Man
  37. Jolie Holland – Route 30
  38. Bruce Springsteen – Dan Tucker
  39. Karen Dalton – When a Man Loves a Woman
