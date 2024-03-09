Four Course Breakfast: 2024-03-09

- Fishtrap – Crayfish Samba
- Jamie Lena – Dissolve
- Jess Locke – Uncomfortably Happy
- Pip Blom – Not Tonight
- Joan & The Giants – Born In The Wrong Time
- Any Girl – Talk About You
- Erin Buku – Dreamers
- Brittany Howard – What Now
- The 745 – Wet Lettuce
- The Beautiful Black – Hit the Wall
- The Cerebral Paisley – (I didn’t come here for) Shakespeare
- Royal Blood – Mountains At Midnight
- The Uglies – Vacation
- Fair Call – Skinned Knees
- The Midnight Mares – Anastasia
- The Buoys – Guard My Heart
- Johnny Seagull and the Hot Chips – Never Dies
- Erica Tucceri – Iliamna (Extended Mix)
- Souzi D. Wilson & The Cool Mints – Life Is Good
- Dead Wi†ch – Sunshine
- Sunnyboys – Love In A Box
- Girl and Girl – Hello
- Mia Dyson – Ragged Friend
- The Frets – Head East
- The Early Mornings – Love’s Not Hard
- The Uplifting Bell Ends – Dear Friend
- Katie Pomery – Cactus Song
- Billy Bragg – Greetings to the New Brunette
- Sons of Zoku – Kuhnoo
- The Peep Tempel – Big Fish
- The Raveonettes – Love In A Trashcan
- The Roys – Body Double
- Terry Reid – Dean
- Psychic TV – The Orchids
- Elvis Costello & The Attractions – Pump It Up
- The Triffids – In The Pines
- The Auteurs – Lenny Valentino
- Jonathan Richman & The Modern Lovers – Party in the woods tonight
Reader's opinions