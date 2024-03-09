Four Course Breakfast: 2024-03-09

  1. Fishtrap – Crayfish Samba
  2. Jamie Lena – Dissolve
  3. Jess Locke – Uncomfortably Happy
  4. Pip Blom – Not Tonight
  5. Joan & The Giants – Born In The Wrong Time
  6. Any Girl – Talk About You
  7. Erin Buku – Dreamers
  8. Brittany Howard – What Now
  9. The 745 – Wet Lettuce
  10. The Beautiful Black – Hit the Wall
  11. The Cerebral Paisley – (I didn’t come here for) Shakespeare
  12. Royal Blood – Mountains At Midnight
  13. The Uglies – Vacation
  14. Fair Call – Skinned Knees
  15. The Midnight Mares – Anastasia
  16. The Buoys – Guard My Heart
  17. Johnny Seagull and the Hot Chips – Never Dies
  18. Erica Tucceri – Iliamna (Extended Mix)
  19. Souzi D. Wilson & The Cool Mints – Life Is Good
  20. Dead Wi†ch – Sunshine
  21. Sunnyboys – Love In A Box
  22. Girl and Girl – Hello
  23. Mia Dyson – Ragged Friend
  24. The Frets – Head East
  25. The Early Mornings – Love’s Not Hard
  26. The Uplifting Bell Ends – Dear Friend
  27. Katie Pomery – Cactus Song
  28. Billy Bragg – Greetings to the New Brunette
  29. Sons of Zoku – Kuhnoo
  30. The Peep Tempel – Big Fish
  31. The Raveonettes – Love In A Trashcan
  32. The Roys – Body Double
  33. Terry Reid – Dean
  34. Psychic TV – The Orchids
  35. Elvis Costello & The Attractions – Pump It Up
  36. The Triffids – In The Pines
  37. The Auteurs – Lenny Valentino
  38. Jonathan Richman & The Modern Lovers – Party in the woods tonight
