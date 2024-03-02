Four Course Breakfast: 2024-03-02

March 2, 2024

  1. Fishtrap – crayfish samba
  2. Isadora’s Dream – Winds of Change
  3. Hannah Stow – Even Divide
  4. Joan & The Giants – Good Time
  5. Holiday Sidewinder – Ripe
  6. Haptics – Always More
  7. Sahara Beck – Special
  8. ANGEL_TECH – ESTRADIOL DUST (feat. SAOIRSE DREAM)
  9. The Trafalgars – She’s My Girl
  10. The Beautiful Black – Hit the Wall
  11. House of Pillars – Better Late than never
  12. Rafikee – Waiting on Neverland
  13. Royal Blood – Triggers
  14. The Arturos – I saw a UFO
  15. Head In The Oven – Deluge
  16. Dead Wi†ch – Sunshine
  17. Hard Rubbish – Evergreen
  18. Beyonce’s Fiances – These Four Walls
  19. Eils & the Drip – Easy Rider
  20. Nick Shoulders – Whooped if you will
  21. Dan Lynch – Australia
  22. Dolly Parton, Linda Ronstadt & Emmylou Harris – The pain of loving you
  23. Dolly Parton – 9 to 5
  24. Linda Ronstadt – Poor, Poor Pitiful Me
  25. Emmylou Harris – Boulder To Birmingham
  26. Sleater-Kinney – Needlessly wild
  27. Middle Kids – Dramamine
  28. Warpaint – Common blue
  29. Big Scary – What’s it all about
  30. Violent Femmes – Flamingo
  31. Rita Pavone – La partita di pallone
  32. Gene Pitney – Looking through the eyes of love
  33. The Righteous Brothers – Lucky old sun
  34. Seamus O – Bow down
  35. Ride – Not fazed
  36. Little Ice Age – Rolling along
  37. Babitha – Be alright
  38. Lou Rawls – The girl from Ipanema
  39. Paulinho Moska – Falsa Baiana
  40. Ricky Albeck – Insignificant favours
