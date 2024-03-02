Four Course Breakfast: 2024-03-02

- Fishtrap – crayfish samba
- Isadora’s Dream – Winds of Change
- Hannah Stow – Even Divide
- Joan & The Giants – Good Time
- Holiday Sidewinder – Ripe
- Haptics – Always More
- Sahara Beck – Special
- ANGEL_TECH – ESTRADIOL DUST (feat. SAOIRSE DREAM)
- The Trafalgars – She’s My Girl
- The Beautiful Black – Hit the Wall
- House of Pillars – Better Late than never
- Rafikee – Waiting on Neverland
- Royal Blood – Triggers
- The Arturos – I saw a UFO
- Head In The Oven – Deluge
- Dead Wi†ch – Sunshine
- Hard Rubbish – Evergreen
- Beyonce’s Fiances – These Four Walls
- Eils & the Drip – Easy Rider
- Nick Shoulders – Whooped if you will
- Dan Lynch – Australia
- Dolly Parton, Linda Ronstadt & Emmylou Harris – The pain of loving you
- Dolly Parton – 9 to 5
- Linda Ronstadt – Poor, Poor Pitiful Me
- Emmylou Harris – Boulder To Birmingham
- Sleater-Kinney – Needlessly wild
- Middle Kids – Dramamine
- Warpaint – Common blue
- Big Scary – What’s it all about
- Violent Femmes – Flamingo
- Rita Pavone – La partita di pallone
- Gene Pitney – Looking through the eyes of love
- The Righteous Brothers – Lucky old sun
- Seamus O – Bow down
- Ride – Not fazed
- Little Ice Age – Rolling along
- Babitha – Be alright
- Lou Rawls – The girl from Ipanema
- Paulinho Moska – Falsa Baiana
- Ricky Albeck – Insignificant favours
