Four Course Breakfast: 2024-02-17

  1. Fishtrap – Crayfish Samba
  2. Big Scary – Something To Remember
  3. The Midnight Mares – Anastasia
  4. Hannah Stow – Even Divide
  5. Jamie Lena – Dissolve
  6. Jess Locke – Uncomfortably Happy
  7. Brittany Howard – What Now
  8. Haptics – Always More
  9. Rafikee – Waiting on Neverland
  10. Johnny Seagull and the Hot Chips – I Deal in Fire
  11. King Jeff & The How Are Yous – Ticking Over
  12. The Uglies – Vacation
  13. The RSA’s – Friday Knock-Offs
  14. Hoon – Smashed In the Yard
  15. The Empty Heads – Bin Day (demo)
  16. Dead Wi†ch / witch – Sunshine
  17. The Vovos – Pink Milk
  18. Sweeney – Daddy-O
  19. Justice feat Tame Impala – One Night/All Night
  20. Any Girl – Talk About You
  21. Monsters of Folk – Whole lotta losin’
  22. Bright Eyes – First day of my life
  23. My Morning Jacket – Off the record
  24. M. Ward – Hold time
  25. The Times – Big painting
  26. Green Circles – Drainpipe shuffle
  27. The Lemon Twigs – They Don’t Know How To Fall In Place
  28. Camera Obscura – Lloyd, I’m Ready To Be Heartbroken
  29. Helene Smith – Thrills and chills
  30. Jackie Lee – The Duck
  31. Ramsey Lewis Trio – A hard day’s night
  32. Allen Toussaint – Last train
  33. Sturt Avenue – Still in love
  34. Los Palms – Scared of Saturday Nights
  35. Tilly Tjala Thomas – Ngana Nyunyi
  36. Ryan Martin John – I’ve been waiting
  37. Grace Cummings – On and on
  38. Valerie June – The Hour
  39. Oh Deliah – April sun
  40. Joan & the Giants – Good time
