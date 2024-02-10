Four Course Breakfast: 2024-02-10

Written by on February 10, 2024

  1. Fishtrap – Crayfish Samba
  2. Jessica Luxx – Alone
  3. Simone Keane – The day my heart woke up
  4. Isadora’s Dream – We Return
  5. Kee’ahn – Catch The Night
  6. Romana Ashton & The Reeds – Bring Me
  7. Jamie Lena – Dissolve
  8. Jamie Lena – Dissolve
  9. Lola Young – Wish You Were Dead
  10. Bad’m D – Siren Medusa
  11. The Empty Heads – Bin Day (demo)
  12. Rafikee – Waiting on Neverland
  13. Mannequin Death Squad – Everybody’s Movin
  14. The RSA’s – Friday Knock-Offs
  15. The Uglies – Vacation
  16. Whoroboros – A Body For Everybody
  17. Hoon – All In
  18. Justice feat Tame Impala – One Night/All Night
  19. Raave Tapes – k hi
  20. Haptics – Always More
  21. June Jones – Bubblegum
  22. Sons of Zöku – Yang Yin (Radio Edit)
  23. Joan & The Giants – Good Time
  24. Zombeaches – A Taste Of Oxygen
  25. Michelle Shocked – Anchorage
  26. The New Pornographers – Silver Jenny Dollar
  27. Emily Wurramara – Cruisin’
  28. Jack White – Over and Over and Over
  29. The New Christs – We Have Landed
  30. New Race – Gotta Keep Moving
  31. Lloyd Cole and the Commotions – I Don’t Believe You
  32. Shirley Scott & The Soul Saxes – Get Back
  33. Marvin Gaye – Can I Get a Witness
  34. Ike and Tina Turner – Don’t Believe Nothing
  35. LIsa Miller – Red Cross Store
  36. The Shower Scene From Psycho – Georgie Girl
  37. Bella White – Just Like Leaving
  38. Nick Shoulders – Whooped if You Will
  39. Willi Carlisle – Tulsa’s Last Magician
  40. The Slaughtermen – Jesus Saves White Trash
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Hillbilly Helpdesk: 2024-02-10

Previous post

Noon Tunes: 2024-02-10

Current track

Title

Artist