Four Course Breakfast: 2024-02-03

Written by on February 3, 2024

  1. Fishtrap – Crayfish Samba
  2. Simone Keane – Karri trees in the rain
  3. Jessica Luxx – Alone
  4. Sunsick Daisy – Faith
  5. Ella & Sienna – New Year’s Kiss
  6. Joan & The Giants – Good Time
  7. The Midnight Mares – Anastasia
  8. Romana Ashton & the Reeds – Bring Me
  9. The Bamboos – This Is How You Do It
  10. The Empty Heads – Bin Day (demo)
  11. Nonnie – Nectar
  12. Johnny Seagull and the Hot Chips – Never Dies
  13. The Uglies – Vacation
  14. The RSA’s – Friday Knock-Offs
  15. Hoon – One Bad Apple
  16. ireless – Song Fourteen Plus One
  17. Raave Tapes – k hi
  18. Alison Goldfrapp – Gatto Gelato
  19. Haptics – Always More
  20. June Jones – Bubblegum
  21. Ash Morse – The long way
  22. Holiday Sidewinder – Ripe
  23. After Ford – Never
  24. Soundgarden – Rhinosaur
  25. Tom Waits – Chicago
  26. The Art Attacks – I Am A Dalek
  27. Syd Barrett – Rats
  28. Robyn Hitchcock (with David Rawlings & Gillian Welch) – We’re Gonna Live In The Trees
  29. Bruce Springsteen with The Sessions Band – Atlantic City
  30. Pretty Girls Make Graves – The Teeth Collector
  31. Fugazi – Cashout
  32. The Limps – Someone I Can Talk To
  33. The Dandy Warhols – Bohemian Like You
  34. Mia Dyson – Idyllwild
  35. Wake In Fright – Sea Foam
  36. The Fyoogs – I Heard You Call (single)
  37. Gogol Bordello – Start Wearing Purple
  38. Slowmango – Blue Snare
  39. Tim Rogers & The Twin Set – Been So Good, Been So Far
  40. The Cool Greenhouse – Alexa!
