Four Course Breakfast: 2024-02-03

- Fishtrap – Crayfish Samba
- Simone Keane – Karri trees in the rain
- Jessica Luxx – Alone
- Sunsick Daisy – Faith
- Ella & Sienna – New Year’s Kiss
- Joan & The Giants – Good Time
- The Midnight Mares – Anastasia
- Romana Ashton & the Reeds – Bring Me
- The Bamboos – This Is How You Do It
- The Empty Heads – Bin Day (demo)
- Nonnie – Nectar
- Johnny Seagull and the Hot Chips – Never Dies
- The Uglies – Vacation
- The RSA’s – Friday Knock-Offs
- Hoon – One Bad Apple
- ireless – Song Fourteen Plus One
- Raave Tapes – k hi
- Alison Goldfrapp – Gatto Gelato
- Haptics – Always More
- June Jones – Bubblegum
- Ash Morse – The long way
- Holiday Sidewinder – Ripe
- After Ford – Never
- Soundgarden – Rhinosaur
- Tom Waits – Chicago
- The Art Attacks – I Am A Dalek
- Syd Barrett – Rats
- Robyn Hitchcock (with David Rawlings & Gillian Welch) – We’re Gonna Live In The Trees
- Bruce Springsteen with The Sessions Band – Atlantic City
- Pretty Girls Make Graves – The Teeth Collector
- Fugazi – Cashout
- The Limps – Someone I Can Talk To
- The Dandy Warhols – Bohemian Like You
- Mia Dyson – Idyllwild
- Wake In Fright – Sea Foam
- The Fyoogs – I Heard You Call (single)
- Gogol Bordello – Start Wearing Purple
- Slowmango – Blue Snare
- Tim Rogers & The Twin Set – Been So Good, Been So Far
- The Cool Greenhouse – Alexa!
Reader's opinions