Four Course Breakfast: 2024-01-20

- Fishtrap – Crayfish Samba
- Van Morrison – Astral Weeks
- Van Morrison – Angeliou
- Meatloaf – You Took the Words Right out of My Mouth
- Endless Boogie – The Artemus Ward
- Teenage Joans – Something About Being Sixteen
- Juliette Seizure & The Tremor Dolls – You Had Your Chance
- Slowmango – Global Citizen
- Tom Waits – Big Joe and Phantom 309
- Bella White – Just Like Leaving
- Bella White – Rhododendron
- Bella White – Not to Blame
- Tami Nielson – Walk (Back to Your Arms)
- Wagons – Keep Your Eyes off My Sister
- Lisa Miller – You’re A Big Girl Now
- Doug Mansfield & the Dust Devils – Sticky Wicket
- Weddings Parties Anything – Fathers Day
- Suzannah Espie – Disappointment (My Old Friend)
- Hayes Carll – She Left Me For Jesus
- Iris DeMent – Infamous Angel
- Gillian Welch – The Way The Whole Thing Ends
- Ralph Stanley – O Death
- Woody Guthrie – I Ain’t Got No Home
- George Jones – The Grand Tour
- Bunney Lunam – Kurraka
- Courtney Barnett – Avant Gardener
- Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – Love Letter #####
- Sade – Your Love is King
- Paul Kelly – Hasn’t it Rained
- Bob Dylan – Slow Train
- The Beasts of Bourbon – Hard For You
- The Pogues – Sally MacLennane
- Hunters & Collectors – Talking to a Stranger
- Dinosaur Jr – Freak Scene
- The Saints – Wild About You
- Neil Young – Cortez the Killer
- Stevie Ray Vaughan – Change It
- Snooks La Vie – Aeroplane Glue
- The Lachy Doley Group – Back in Black
Reader's opinions