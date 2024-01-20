Four Course Breakfast: 2024-01-20

January 20, 2024

  1. Fishtrap – Crayfish Samba
  2. Van Morrison – Astral Weeks
  3. Van Morrison – Angeliou
  4. Meatloaf – You Took the Words Right out of My Mouth
  5. Endless Boogie – The Artemus Ward
  6. Teenage Joans – Something About Being Sixteen
  7. Juliette Seizure & The Tremor Dolls – You Had Your Chance
  8. Slowmango – Global Citizen
  9. Tom Waits – Big Joe and Phantom 309
  10. Bella White – Just Like Leaving
  11. Bella White – Rhododendron
  12. Bella White – Not to Blame
  13. Tami Nielson – Walk (Back to Your Arms)
  14. Wagons – Keep Your Eyes off My Sister
  15. Lisa Miller – You’re A Big Girl Now
  16. Doug Mansfield & the Dust Devils – Sticky Wicket
  17. Weddings Parties Anything – Fathers Day
  18. Suzannah Espie – Disappointment (My Old Friend)
  19. Hayes Carll – She Left Me For Jesus
  20. Iris DeMent – Infamous Angel
  21. Gillian Welch – The Way The Whole Thing Ends
  22. Ralph Stanley – O Death
  23. Woody Guthrie – I Ain’t Got No Home
  24. George Jones – The Grand Tour
  25. Bunney Lunam – Kurraka
  26. Courtney Barnett – Avant Gardener
  27. Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – Love Letter #####
  28. Sade – Your Love is King
  29. Paul Kelly – Hasn’t it Rained
  30. Bob Dylan – Slow Train
  31. The Beasts of Bourbon – Hard For You
  32. The Pogues – Sally MacLennane
  33. Hunters & Collectors – Talking to a Stranger
  34. Dinosaur Jr – Freak Scene
  35. The Saints – Wild About You
  36. Neil Young – Cortez the Killer
  37. Stevie Ray Vaughan – Change It
  38. Snooks La Vie – Aeroplane Glue
  39. The Lachy Doley Group – Back in Black
