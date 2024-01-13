Four Course Breakfast: 2024-01-13

  1. Fishtrap – Crayfish Samba
  2. Rhys Howlett – Strange Sand
  3. Don Morrison – Quicksand
  4. Full Frontal Lobotomy – Surfs Up (ft Shifty from Crazytown)
  5. The Beach Boys – Surfin’ Safari
  6. Tornadoes – Bustin’ Surfborads
  7. The Sentinals – Sunset Beach
  8. GT Stringer – Surfin Mu Cha Cha
  9. Morcheeba – The Sea
  10. Ariel Pink – Nude Beach A G-Go
  11. The B-52s – Theme for a Nude Beach
  12. Go Betweens – Surfing Magazines
  13. Robert Forster – Echo Beach
  14. Robyn Hitchcock and the Egyptians – Airscape
  15. The Sunbirds – Seaweed
  16. Brillig – Death at Sea
  17. Mona Lisa Overdrive – Sideshow By The Seashore
  18. the bedridden – inland sea
  19. Those Kodiaks – Sea of love
  20. Emily Smart and The Clever Girls – the sea
  21. Surf! Terror! Panic! – Sandbank Psyche
  22. Allah-Las – Sacred Sands
  23. Wire – Off the Beach
  24. Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever – Saw You At The Eastern Beach
  25. Beachwood Sparks – The Calming Seas
  26. Sparks – Let’s Go Surfing
  27. Beach House – Saltwater
  28. Merri May Gill – Hot Sand
  29. Paper Tiger – Castle in the sand
  30. Anne Toner – Mr Sandman
  31. Brian Eno – On Some Faraway Beach
  32. The Deptford Beach Babes – Laga Beach
  33. Kirsty MacColl – He’s on the Beach
  34. The Reels – La Mer
  35. The Limiñanas [aka The Liminanas] – El Beach
  36. The Molting Vultures – Triggs Beach
  37. Catherine Wheel – Wilsons Beach
  38. Lord rochester – Seasick
  39. The Auteurs – Dead Sea Navigators
  40. Belle And Sebastian – Sea of Sorrow
  41. Hope Sandoval & the Warm Inventions – Salt of the Sea
  42. The Rezillos – 20000 Rezillos under the sea
