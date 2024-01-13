Four Course Breakfast: 2024-01-13

- Fishtrap – Crayfish Samba
- Rhys Howlett – Strange Sand
- Don Morrison – Quicksand
- Full Frontal Lobotomy – Surfs Up (ft Shifty from Crazytown)
- The Beach Boys – Surfin’ Safari
- Tornadoes – Bustin’ Surfborads
- The Sentinals – Sunset Beach
- GT Stringer – Surfin Mu Cha Cha
- Morcheeba – The Sea
- Ariel Pink – Nude Beach A G-Go
- The B-52s – Theme for a Nude Beach
- Go Betweens – Surfing Magazines
- Robert Forster – Echo Beach
- Robyn Hitchcock and the Egyptians – Airscape
- The Sunbirds – Seaweed
- Brillig – Death at Sea
- Mona Lisa Overdrive – Sideshow By The Seashore
- the bedridden – inland sea
- Those Kodiaks – Sea of love
- Emily Smart and The Clever Girls – the sea
- Surf! Terror! Panic! – Sandbank Psyche
- Allah-Las – Sacred Sands
- Wire – Off the Beach
- Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever – Saw You At The Eastern Beach
- Beachwood Sparks – The Calming Seas
- Sparks – Let’s Go Surfing
- Beach House – Saltwater
- Merri May Gill – Hot Sand
- Paper Tiger – Castle in the sand
- Anne Toner – Mr Sandman
- Brian Eno – On Some Faraway Beach
- The Deptford Beach Babes – Laga Beach
- Kirsty MacColl – He’s on the Beach
- The Reels – La Mer
- The Limiñanas [aka The Liminanas] – El Beach
- The Molting Vultures – Triggs Beach
- Catherine Wheel – Wilsons Beach
- Lord rochester – Seasick
- The Auteurs – Dead Sea Navigators
- Belle And Sebastian – Sea of Sorrow
- Hope Sandoval & the Warm Inventions – Salt of the Sea
- The Rezillos – 20000 Rezillos under the sea
- Bobby Darin – Beyond the Sea
