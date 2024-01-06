Four Course Breakfast: 2024-01-06

January 6, 2024

  1. fishtrap – crayfish samba
  2. gentle ben and his sensitive side – the beginning of the end
  3. the pixies – where is my mind?
  4. the shins – turn a square
  5. pink duke – caught my eye
  6. underground lovers – rushall station
  7. robyn hitchcock – autumn sunglasses
  8. chook race – hard to clean
  9. fiona beverage – spider
  10. jen cloher – shoegazers
  11. cash savage and the last drinks – run with the dogs
  12. scott & charlene’s wedding – salt in your hair
  13. x – suck suck
  14. the rsa’s – friday knock-offs
  15. mclusky – to hell with good intentions
  16. osees – a foul form
  17. sham 69 – i don’t wanna
  18. the bamboos – this is how you do it
  19. felix mir – noisette
  20. ezra collective – togetherness
  21. mums favourite – love boat
  22. the native cats – my risks is art
  23. druid fluids – flutter by
  24. billy bragg – life with the lions
  25. snarskicircuslindyband – shane o mara wore mascara
  26. sparks – nothing is as good as they say it is
  27. blur – st. charles square
  28. aoife o’donovan & madison cunningham – passengers
  29. t-rex – cosmic dancer
  30. summer flake – the setting sun
  31. mi-sex – computer games
  32. kleenex – ain’t you
  33. the barracudas – i want my woody back
  34. sunsick daisy – i’m coming home
  35. joe ziffer – seaside
  36. hana and jessie-lee’s bad habits – arrowhead
  37. the real mckenzies – bootsy the haggis eating cat
  38. tom redwood – can’t go back
  39. neutral milk hotel – the king of carrot flowers
  40. the cool greenhouse – alexa!
  41. devo – uncontrollable urge
  42. regina spektor – on the radio
  43. bright eyes – land locked blues
