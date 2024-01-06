Four Course Breakfast: 2024-01-06

- fishtrap – crayfish samba
- gentle ben and his sensitive side – the beginning of the end
- the pixies – where is my mind?
- the shins – turn a square
- pink duke – caught my eye
- underground lovers – rushall station
- robyn hitchcock – autumn sunglasses
- chook race – hard to clean
- fiona beverage – spider
- jen cloher – shoegazers
- cash savage and the last drinks – run with the dogs
- scott & charlene’s wedding – salt in your hair
- x – suck suck
- the rsa’s – friday knock-offs
- mclusky – to hell with good intentions
- osees – a foul form
- sham 69 – i don’t wanna
- the bamboos – this is how you do it
- felix mir – noisette
- ezra collective – togetherness
- mums favourite – love boat
- the native cats – my risks is art
- druid fluids – flutter by
- billy bragg – life with the lions
- snarskicircuslindyband – shane o mara wore mascara
- sparks – nothing is as good as they say it is
- blur – st. charles square
- aoife o’donovan & madison cunningham – passengers
- t-rex – cosmic dancer
- summer flake – the setting sun
- mi-sex – computer games
- kleenex – ain’t you
- the barracudas – i want my woody back
- sunsick daisy – i’m coming home
- joe ziffer – seaside
- hana and jessie-lee’s bad habits – arrowhead
- the real mckenzies – bootsy the haggis eating cat
- tom redwood – can’t go back
- neutral milk hotel – the king of carrot flowers
- the cool greenhouse – alexa!
- devo – uncontrollable urge
- regina spektor – on the radio
- bright eyes – land locked blues
