Four Course Breakfast: 2023-12-30

- Fishtrap – Crayfish Samba
- Baby Mo – I’m Hoping
- Jordane – Is It Wrong?
- The Tullamarines – Taller
- Ella & Sienna – New Year’s Kiss
- Nyassa – Falling Apart
- Jun Parker – Dancing in the dark
- Jen Frank – Saved me the trouble
- Alright Psycho – Arthur Street
- Tushar – Bloodshot Eyes
- Blind Coyote – All Night Long
- Jon Ann – F With Me
- Private Wives – Never Again
- Making friends – Atm
- Teenage Joans – Superglue More Highs
- Old Mervs – Leave That
- Oscar the Wild – She’ll Be Right
- Harpo Walker – Time bomb
- Kaliopi and the Blues Messengers – When the levee breaks
- Steve McNaughton – Sliding doors
- Rattlincane – I Hate The Sun
- Say Lou Lou – Julian
- XTC – Radios In Motion
- Rahill – Fables (feat. Beck)
- The Saucer-Men – Fangs
- Baxter Dury – Celebrate Me
- Pretenders – Your House Is On Fire
- HONK – Let The Dog See The Rabbit
- Pool Toy – Festival State
- Slowmango – Ginger
- Bob Dylan – One More Cup of Coffee
- Corn Nut Creek – Running Up That Hill
- Custard – Pack Yr Suitcases
- Dick Diver – Calendar Days
- Elvis Costello & The Imposters – When I Was Cruel
- The Undertones – There Goes Norman
- Death Cab For Cutie – Champagne from a Paper Cup
- The Middle East – Black Death 1349
- The Yearlings – Old Friend
