Four Course Breakfast: 2023-12-30

  1. Fishtrap – Crayfish Samba
  2. Baby Mo – I’m Hoping
  3. Jordane – Is It Wrong?
  4. The Tullamarines – Taller
  5. Ella & Sienna – New Year’s Kiss
  6. Nyassa – Falling Apart
  7. Jun Parker – Dancing in the dark
  8. Jen Frank – Saved me the trouble
  9. Alright Psycho – Arthur Street
  10. Tushar – Bloodshot Eyes
  11. Blind Coyote – All Night Long
  12. Jon Ann – F With Me
  13. Private Wives – Never Again
  14. Making friends – Atm
  15. Teenage Joans – Superglue More Highs
  16. Old Mervs – Leave That
  17. Oscar the Wild – She’ll Be Right
  18. Harpo Walker – Time bomb
  19. Kaliopi and the Blues Messengers – When the levee breaks
  20. Steve McNaughton – Sliding doors
  21. Rattlincane – I Hate The Sun
  22. Say Lou Lou – Julian
  23. XTC – Radios In Motion
  24. Rahill – Fables (feat. Beck)
  25. The Saucer-Men – Fangs
  26. Baxter Dury – Celebrate Me
  27. Pretenders – Your House Is On Fire
  28. HONK – Let The Dog See The Rabbit
  29. Pool Toy – Festival State
  30. Slowmango – Ginger
  31. Bob Dylan – One More Cup of Coffee
  32. Corn Nut Creek – Running Up That Hill
  33. Custard – Pack Yr Suitcases
  34. Dick Diver – Calendar Days
  35. Elvis Costello & The Imposters – When I Was Cruel
  36. The Undertones – There Goes Norman
  37. Death Cab For Cutie – Champagne from a Paper Cup
  38. The Middle East – Black Death 1349
  39. The Yearlings – Old Friend
