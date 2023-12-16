Four Course Breakfast: 2023-12-16

  1. Fishtrap – Crayfish Samba
  2. Alieysha – Palatable
  3. Peach PRC – Like A Girl Does (Clean)
  4. Sunscreen – Drain
  5. Nyassa – Falling Apart
  6. The Bamboos – The Space Between
  7. Gut Health – Uh-Oh
  8. Oscar the Wild – Unafraid
  9. St. Loki – Cicada
  10. Checked Out – Pied Piper
  11. Baby Candy – Big Boi
  12. Making Friends – Broken
  13. Pack o Cards – Ronnie
  14. Making Friends – Millionaires
  15. Mums Favourite – Loveboat
  16. Kaeto – Little Me
  17. Shplang – Look Me Over
  18. Caisha Sprout – Shake!
  19. Harpo Walker – We got lost
  20. Smoke Stack Rhino – Old Silver Bullet
  21. Steve Mcnaughton – Take The Ticket
  22. The Triffids – St James Infirmary
  23. The Beautiful Few – The Grouch
  24. Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – Tupelo
  25. Edie Brickell & The New Bohemians – A Hard Rain’s A Gonna Fall
  26. Billy Bragg – St Swithin’s Day
  27. Bright Eyes – Arc of Time
  28. St Paul & The Broken Bones – Grass is Greener
  29. Nina Simone – Here Comes The Sun
  30. Mark James – Suspicious Minds
  31. Frank Yamma – She Cried
  32. Hortense Ellis – Take Another Little Piece of My Heart
  33. John Delafose & The Eunice Playboys – Oh ‘Tit Fille
  34. The Staple Singers – The Last Month of the Year
  35. Bessie Smith – At the Christmas Ball
  36. Rob Snarski – Christmas Card From a Drunken Sailor
  37. Bottle Rockets – 1000 Dollar Car
  38. Oh Mercy – The Slab (Betty’s Worry)
