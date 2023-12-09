Four Course Breakfast: 2023-12-09

  1. Fishtrap – Crayfish Samba
  2. Jess Ribeiro – Summer of Love
  3. Modern Nature – Dunes
  4. Isadora’s Dream – Safe Passage
  5. Caitlin Harnett & The Pony Boys – Waiting For Something
  6. Ella & Sienna – New Year’s Kiss
  7. Nyassa – Falling Apart
  8. Peach PRC – Like A Girl Does (Clean)
  9. Jen Frank – Typical
  10. Blue Lucy – Last Year in Amsterdam
  11. Mum Thinks Blue – Mr. Nice Guy
  12. Teenage Joans – Yoke More Highs
  13. Hello Enemy – They Think
  14. Mänträ – Bullseye
  15. Electric Slumber – Countdown
  16. Tim finish him – Governor
  17. The Dainty Morsels – Little Miss Green
  18. Caisha Sprout – Shake!
  19. Smoke stack rhino – Woolamai
  20. Not For Humans – The Current
  21. Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers – Kissy Kissy
  22. Oscar the Wild – Unafraid
  23. The Grogans – Nowhere To Be
  24. Band Aid – Do they know it’s Christmas? (1984)
  25. The Style Council – Walls come tumbling down
  26. Bananarama – Shy boy
  27. The Police – Can’t stand losing you
  28. Angie McMahon – Saturn returning
  29. Carla Geneve – Spilt milk
  30. Big Thief – Born for loving you
  31. Thelma Plum – We don’t talk about it
  32. The Four Tops – Reach out, I’ll be there
  33. The Temptations – Ain’t too proud to beg
  34. Gladys Knight & the Pips – I heard it though the grapevine
  35. Marvin Gaye – How sweet it is (to be loved by you)
  36. The Man Himself – All day breakfast
  37. West Thebarton – Desire
  38. The Native Cats – My risks is art
  39. Kurt Vile – Cool water
  40. Ryan Martin John, Alana Jagt, Tom Kneebone and Dylan Paul – I hope for you (this Christmas)
  41. Theona Councillor – Cover me
  42. Brenda Lee – Rockin’ around the Christmas tree
