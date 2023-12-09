Four Course Breakfast: 2023-12-09

- Fishtrap – Crayfish Samba
- Jess Ribeiro – Summer of Love
- Modern Nature – Dunes
- Isadora’s Dream – Safe Passage
- Caitlin Harnett & The Pony Boys – Waiting For Something
- Ella & Sienna – New Year’s Kiss
- Nyassa – Falling Apart
- Peach PRC – Like A Girl Does (Clean)
- Jen Frank – Typical
- Blue Lucy – Last Year in Amsterdam
- Mum Thinks Blue – Mr. Nice Guy
- Teenage Joans – Yoke More Highs
- Hello Enemy – They Think
- Mänträ – Bullseye
- Electric Slumber – Countdown
- Tim finish him – Governor
- The Dainty Morsels – Little Miss Green
- Caisha Sprout – Shake!
- Smoke stack rhino – Woolamai
- Not For Humans – The Current
- Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers – Kissy Kissy
- Oscar the Wild – Unafraid
- The Grogans – Nowhere To Be
- Band Aid – Do they know it’s Christmas? (1984)
- The Style Council – Walls come tumbling down
- Bananarama – Shy boy
- The Police – Can’t stand losing you
- Angie McMahon – Saturn returning
- Carla Geneve – Spilt milk
- Big Thief – Born for loving you
- Thelma Plum – We don’t talk about it
- The Four Tops – Reach out, I’ll be there
- The Temptations – Ain’t too proud to beg
- Gladys Knight & the Pips – I heard it though the grapevine
- Marvin Gaye – How sweet it is (to be loved by you)
- The Man Himself – All day breakfast
- West Thebarton – Desire
- The Native Cats – My risks is art
- Kurt Vile – Cool water
- Ryan Martin John, Alana Jagt, Tom Kneebone and Dylan Paul – I hope for you (this Christmas)
- Theona Councillor – Cover me
- Brenda Lee – Rockin’ around the Christmas tree
