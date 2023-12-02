Four Course Breakfast: 2023-12-02

  1. Fishtrap – Crayfish Samba
  2. Alieysha – Palatable
  3. Lizzie Hosking – Fire
  4. Hannah Acfield – Portugal
  5. Dulcie – Sore Loser
  6. Holly Humberstone – Elvis Impersonators
  7. Hazel Mei – Downtown
  8. Hana and Jessie-Lee’s bad habits – Arrowhead
  9. Inkswel feat. Tableek – Spread Love
  10. Tony Dodd – She Has Dreams
  11. Fishmakers marketplace – Side
  12. Mänträ – One For The Team
  13. Private Wives – Drown
  14. Maximum security – 1984`
  15. Pack o cards – Rip it off
  16. Steve McNaughton – Back to reality
  17. Harpo Walker – Tearing me up inside
  18. Smoke stack rhino – Got my mojo back
  19. Mia Dyson – These Words
  20. St. Loki – Cicada
  21. Bindi Blacher – Cyclone Hush
  22. Checked Out – Pied Piper
  23. Morrissey – The More You Ignore Me, The Closer I Get
  24. Saint Etienne – The Bad Photographer
  25. Kirsty MacColl – What Do Pretty Girls Do?
  26. Sleaford Mods – West End Girls (Pet Shop Boys remix of Mods)
  27. Anna Schneider – Crush
  28. Isabel Rumble – Time Will Show
  29. Charles Jenkins & The Zhivagos – The Last Polaroid
  30. The Double Agents – I Want Need Love You
  31. The Saints – Wild About You
  32. NFI – Choo Choo
  33. Vic Conrad – Arlo’s on the Move
  34. James Dawes – I Love You
  35. Gut Health – UH-OH
  36. Oscar the Wild – Leaking Through
  37. The Belair Lip Bombs – Suck It In
  38. Hey Harriet – More
  39. Justin Townes Earl – Christchurch Woman
  40. Conor Oberst & Gillian Welch – Lua
