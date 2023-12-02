Four Course Breakfast: 2023-12-02

- Fishtrap – Crayfish Samba
- Alieysha – Palatable
- Lizzie Hosking – Fire
- Hannah Acfield – Portugal
- Dulcie – Sore Loser
- Holly Humberstone – Elvis Impersonators
- Hazel Mei – Downtown
- Hana and Jessie-Lee’s bad habits – Arrowhead
- Inkswel feat. Tableek – Spread Love
- Tony Dodd – She Has Dreams
- Fishmakers marketplace – Side
- Mänträ – One For The Team
- Private Wives – Drown
- Maximum security – 1984`
- Pack o cards – Rip it off
- Steve McNaughton – Back to reality
- Harpo Walker – Tearing me up inside
- Smoke stack rhino – Got my mojo back
- Mia Dyson – These Words
- St. Loki – Cicada
- Bindi Blacher – Cyclone Hush
- Checked Out – Pied Piper
- Morrissey – The More You Ignore Me, The Closer I Get
- Saint Etienne – The Bad Photographer
- Kirsty MacColl – What Do Pretty Girls Do?
- Sleaford Mods – West End Girls (Pet Shop Boys remix of Mods)
- Anna Schneider – Crush
- Isabel Rumble – Time Will Show
- Charles Jenkins & The Zhivagos – The Last Polaroid
- The Double Agents – I Want Need Love You
- The Saints – Wild About You
- NFI – Choo Choo
- Vic Conrad – Arlo’s on the Move
- James Dawes – I Love You
- Gut Health – UH-OH
- Oscar the Wild – Leaking Through
- The Belair Lip Bombs – Suck It In
- Hey Harriet – More
- Justin Townes Earl – Christchurch Woman
- Conor Oberst & Gillian Welch – Lua
Reader's opinions