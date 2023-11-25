Four Course Breakfast: 2023-11-25

- Fishtrap – Crayfish Samba
- Gena Rose Bruce – Harshlight (We’ll Be Holidaying Chelsea Girls Version)
- Lizzie Hosking – Fire
- Bree Gregory – See You Soon
- Hannah Acfield – Midnight Moon
- Thérèse Willis – Renoir
- Robyn Martin – Searching
- Caitlin Harnett & The Pony Boys – Living With Yourself
- Iris DeMent – Waycross, Georgia
- Oscar the Wild – She’ll Be Right
- Fishmakers marketplace – Dirty cat in a fish factory
- Street Legal – Modern Ruins
- Lola – Dying out
- Making friends – Atm
- Tim finish him – Rolling Thunder
- Divebar Youth (feat. Cahli Blakers) – Panic
- English Teacher – Nearly Daffodils
- Party Pest – In The Shadows
- The Grogans – Heads In The Sand
- Dylan Hoffman – Seadog
- Thelma Plum – We Dont Talk About It
- Lord Rochester – Lady Luck
- Luxuria – Against the Past
- Love & Rockets – An American Dream
- This Mortal Coil – Not Me
- M83 – Graveyard Girl
- Nation of Language – Gouge Away
- Baxter Dury – Oscar Brown
- Buffalo Springfield – Expecting to Fly
- Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young – Carry On
- The Flying Burrito Brothers – Hot burrito #2
- Mandelbrot Set – Lush
- Tlot Tlot – The Girlfriend Song
- Sparkadia – Last thing you need
- Morcheeba – The sea
- Camera – Blake Street
- Underground Lovers – Las Vegas
Reader's opinions