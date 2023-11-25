Four Course Breakfast: 2023-11-25

  1. Fishtrap – Crayfish Samba
  2. Gena Rose Bruce – Harshlight (We’ll Be Holidaying Chelsea Girls Version)
  3. Lizzie Hosking – Fire
  4. Bree Gregory – See You Soon
  5. Hannah Acfield – Midnight Moon
  6. Thérèse Willis – Renoir
  7. Robyn Martin – Searching
  8. Caitlin Harnett & The Pony Boys – Living With Yourself
  9. Iris DeMent – Waycross, Georgia
  10. Oscar the Wild – She’ll Be Right
  11. Fishmakers marketplace – Dirty cat in a fish factory
  12. Street Legal – Modern Ruins
  13. Lola – Dying out
  14. Making friends – Atm
  15. Tim finish him – Rolling Thunder
  16. Divebar Youth (feat. Cahli Blakers) – Panic
  17. English Teacher – Nearly Daffodils
  18. Party Pest – In The Shadows
  19. The Grogans – Heads In The Sand
  20. Dylan Hoffman – Seadog
  21. Thelma Plum – We Dont Talk About It
  22. Lord Rochester – Lady Luck
  23. Luxuria – Against the Past
  24. Love & Rockets – An American Dream
  25. This Mortal Coil – Not Me
  26. M83 – Graveyard Girl
  27. Nation of Language – Gouge Away
  28. Baxter Dury – Oscar Brown
  29. Buffalo Springfield – Expecting to Fly
  30. Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young – Carry On
  31. The Flying Burrito Brothers – Hot burrito #2
  32. Mandelbrot Set – Lush
  33. Tlot Tlot – The Girlfriend Song
  34. Sparkadia – Last thing you need
  35. Morcheeba – The sea
  36. Camera – Blake Street
  37. Underground Lovers – Las Vegas
